Sudan: Minawi Discusses Media's Role in Promoting Peace and Social Cohesion

Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minawi met with Sudanese journalists and media leaders to discuss strengthening the media's role in promoting peace, national unity and social cohesion amid the war.

The meeting emphasized the need for balanced, accurate and responsible media coverage, while combating hate speech, racism, regionalism, incitement and disinformation. Participants called for coordinated media efforts to raise public awareness, highlight the humanitarian impact of the war, support reconciliation and promote inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

They also discussed the detention of journalists at Dagris Prison in South Darfur and agreed to strengthen coordination between official institutions and journalists' and media associations, as well as develop joint initiatives supporting peace, recovery and national cohesion.