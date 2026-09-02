Sudan: Animal Resources Minister Stresses Meeting Technical Requirements to Expand Access to Global Markets

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed El-Tijani El-Mansouri, stressed the importance of closing implementation gaps and meeting the technical requirements needed to strengthen the livestock sector's access to global markets.

Addressing a workshop at the Ministry titled "Meeting Global Trade Requirements in the Livestock Sector," held under the theme "Bridging Implementation Gaps and Strengthening the Sector's Capacity to Access Global Markets," El-Mansouri said Sudan possesses substantial livestock resources and potential.

He stressed the need to direct efforts towards the optimal investment and utilization of these resources to support the national economy and enhance the competitiveness of Sudanese animal products.

El-Mansouri said the workshop provides an opportunity to identify gaps in meeting international trade requirements and develop clear solutions to improve the sector's efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of livestock products in foreign markets. He expressed hope that the workshop would produce practical recommendations that could be implemented on the ground.

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For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ammar El-Sheikh Idris, stressed the importance of ensuring the quality of animal products in accordance with the requirements and standards adopted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), thereby enhancing their capacity for sustainable market access.

He also underscored the importance of drawing on the expertise of veterinary specialists to develop and upgrade the livestock sector.

Director of the World Trade Accession Unit, Dr. Hanadi Abbas, said the workshop reflects the requirements of global trade and represents a step in the right direction towards adopting and implementing international standards.

She noted that the workshop comes amid rapid changes in global markets and sustained demand for Sudanese animal products, creating significant investment opportunities provided the necessary international trade requirements are met.

Five papers were presented at the workshop, covering the current state of veterinary service delivery in Sudan; the key features of the Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and implementation gaps in the livestock sector; animal disease-free zones and their role in facilitating international trade; animal identification and traceability systems and their contribution to increasing the value of livestock products and facilitating trade; and examples of African and European countries that have successfully competed in global markets after meeting international requirements.