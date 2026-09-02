Sudan: Air Attack Destroys Food Aid for Families in South Kordofan

A massive supply of food destined for hungry families in South Kordofan state, Sudan, was destroyed in an aerial attack on two aid trucks over the weekend, the World Food Progamme (WFP) said on Wednesday.

The UN agency strongly condemned the attack which occurred on 30 August outside the city of Dilling.

The trucks carried 50 metric tonnes of WFP food including cereals, yellow split peas, vegetable oil and salt--enough to provide lifesaving assistance to 5,800 people for one month.

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They were heading to Kadugli, where WFP is supporting nearly 58,000 people facing emergency levels of food insecurity or worse, and were clearly marked with its banners and flags.

End 'unacceptable' attacks

WFP said the attack was the latest example of the complex operating environment facing it and other humanitarian agencies in Sudan.

The UN has repeatedly called for an end to the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which erupted in April 2023.

As a result of the conflict, some 30 million people required humanitarian assistance last year.

Since January, WFP has recorded eight aerial attacks that have damaged its premises and disrupted operations.

"Attacks on aid workers and humanitarian operations are unacceptable and must stop," WFP said, urging all sides to uphold international humanitarian law by protecting civilians, aid workers and humanitarian assets.