Somalia Seeks Qatari Investment in Fisheries, Energy and Transport

2 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha, Qatar — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held talks with several Qatari state-owned companies and institutions during an official visit to Qatar, seeking to strengthen bilateral ties and attract investment to Somalia, his office said.

Barre and his delegation met representatives of Qatar Diar, the Qatar Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Airways and the Qatar Leadership Centre.

The talks focused on expanding economic cooperation, encouraging investment and exchanging expertise between the two countries.

The Somali delegation presented investment opportunities in Somalia, particularly in fisheries, energy, tourism and transport, while highlighting the country's economic growth and opportunities linked to ongoing development.

Qatari institutions and companies expressed interest in the Somali market and in exploring investments that could benefit both countries, according to the Somali government.

The discussions also covered ways to expand cooperation in trade, transport, institutional development and leadership capacity-building.

Barre's visit forms part of Somalia's efforts to strengthen strategic relations with Qatar, expand economic cooperation and attract foreign investment.

The Somali government said the meetings could pave the way for new investment opportunities and further deepen longstanding relations between the two countries.

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