Somalia: Puntland President Orders Security Crackdown in Somalia's Bari Region

2 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bari, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni chaired a high-level security meeting in Somalia's northeastern Bari region, ordering tougher measures against illegal weapons, militant groups, piracy, trafficking and clan conflicts, the regional government said.

The meeting in Bari was attended by Puntland officials, cabinet and parliamentary members, security and military commanders, as well as officials from Bari region and the port city of Bosaso.

The discussions focused on the security situation in Bari, including intensifying operations against militant groups, controlling illegal weapons, combating piracy and human trafficking, and preventing clan-based violence.

Officials also discussed promoting trade and investment, improving cleanliness and urban development in Bosaso, clearing blocked roads, increasing government revenues and combating drugs.

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The meeting adopted a series of security measures, including a ban on carrying or possessing illegal weapons inside Puntland's cities.

Authorities were instructed to confiscate illegal weapons and take legal action against anyone found involved in their possession, importation, sale or use.

The government also banned the entry into Puntland of vehicles capable of concealing or transporting weapons or military equipment without prior authorization from the military command, with approval required from President Deni.

Security agencies were ordered to seize military vehicles entering Puntland illegally.

Authorities were further instructed to take legal action against individuals involved in inciting or organising clan conflicts and to accelerate operations against militant groups across Puntland.

The meeting also ordered security agencies to prevent the import, sale and use of drugs and alcohol.

Puntland authorities stressed the importance of securing the region's territorial waters and coastline, ordering security agencies to fully implement government measures against piracy and human trafficking.

Security forces were also instructed to pursue anyone involved in piracy-related activities.

The government additionally banned soldiers who are not participating in official operations from carrying weapons inside cities.

The measures come as Puntland continues to face security challenges in parts of the Bari region, including militant activity in the Cal Miskaad mountain range and persistent concerns over piracy and other criminal activity along the coast.

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