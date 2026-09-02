Nigeria: Sadiq Umar Suffers Hamstring Injury As Valencia Confirm Fresh Injury Blow

Following medical examinations, Valencia confirmed that Umar has suffered an injury to his right hamstring and will now begin a rehabilitation programme as he works his way back to full fitness

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has suffered a hamstring injury, Spanish La Liga side Valencia have confirmed.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury during Valencia's match against RC Deportivo de La Coruña after scoring in his side's 3-1 win last Sunday.

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Following medical examinations, Valencia confirmed that Umar has suffered an injury to his right hamstring and will now begin a rehabilitation programme as he works his way back to full fitness.

"Following medical examinations, it has been confirmed that Sadiq Umar has suffered an injury to his right hamstring, sustained during last Sunday's match against RC Deportivo de La Coruña," Valencia said in a statement.

The club added that the forward will remain under the supervision of its medical team as he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation.

"The Valencia CF forward will undergo a tailored programme of medical treatment, physiotherapy and rehabilitation at the Club's training ground until he has sufficiently recovered to return to full team training."

Valencia did not disclose the severity of the injury or provide a specific timeframe for the striker's return to action.

Umar will therefore continue his recovery at the club's training ground, with his return to full team training dependent on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.