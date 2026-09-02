Kenya: Suspects Behind Mpesa Shop Robbery Arrested in Katangi

2 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police have arrested three suspects linked to the robbery of an M-Pesa shop in Katangi, Yatta Sub-County, in which an attendant lost Sh169,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the robbery occurred on May 15, 2026.

The suspects were arrested following a police operation mounted after investigators received a tip-off from members of the public.

The DCI says officers from Katangi first intercepted and arrested one of the suspects at Katangi Shopping Centre.

The operation was then extended to Yathui in Mwala Sub-County, where two other suspects were arrested while travelling in a white saloon car.

Police also recovered an M-Pesa till phone allegedly stolen during the robbery.

The DCI says the phone was positively identified by the M-Pesa attendant.

The three suspects remain in police custody as they undergo processing ahead of arraignment.

The vehicle and recovered phone have been impounded as exhibits as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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