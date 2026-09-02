Tanzania: Z'bar Wins Three Tourism Awards

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S drive to attract more tourists and achieve its target of welcoming more than one million visitors before 2030 has received a major boost after the islands won three prestigious honours at the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2026, held in Zanzibar.

The victories further enhance Zanzibar's profile as a leading tourism destination in Africa and reflect growing international recognition of its attractions, cultural heritage and diverse tourism products.

The awards ceremony, held in Bwejuu, South Unguja, saw Zanzibar named Africa's Leading Beach Destination 2026, Africa's Leading Festival & Events Destination 2026 and Africa's Leading Regional Tourism Board 2026.

The awards recognise Zanzibar's position among Africa's leading tourism destinations and the collective efforts by the government and tourism stakeholders to promote and develop the sector.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mudrik Ramadhani Soraga, said the awards were a source of pride and reflected Zanzibar's unique beauty, rich cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people. He said the recognition also demonstrated the results of strategies being implemented to strengthen tourism, one of the key sectors driving Zanzibar's economic growth.

"Zanzibar is known for its spectacular beaches, unique history and culture, as well as festivals and various events that attract visitors from different parts of the world," Mr Soraga said.

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He added that winning the three awards highlighted Zanzibar's progress in improving tourism services and promoting Zanzibar attractions in international markets.

Tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, development partners and various institutions, also welcomed the recognition, saying the awards acknowledged the contribution of different players to the growth and promotion of Zanzibar's tourism industry.

Tour operator Kombo Hamad Salim described the recognition as a collective achievement involving all stakeholders who continue to promote and support Zanzibar as a leading tourism destination.

He said cooperation among stakeholders had been an important pillar behind the achievements recorded by the islands. According to tourism stakeholders, the latest awards are expected to provide further momentum for developing the sector, improving tourism services and strengthening Zanzibar's position in the increasingly competitive African and global tourism markets.

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Zanzibar also performed strongly at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean held in Dar es Salaam in 2025, winning Africa's Leading Beach Destination and Africa's Leading Festival & Events Destination.

The addition of the Africa's Leading Regional Tourism Board award this year marks further progress and underscores Zanzibar's growing recognition on the international tourism stage