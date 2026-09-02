Tanzania: Driving Cadre Gets Career Development Boost

Dodoma — THE driving profession is set to receive greater recognition in the public service as the government continues to improve career development, professional training, education standards and welfare for drivers.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Regina Qwaray, said in the National Assembly yesterday the government is continuing to take appropriate measures to improve career development structures within the driving career.

The deputy minister was responding to a basic question from Rashid Shangazi (Mlalo, CCM), who wanted to know the government's strategy to ensure the driving profession received the dignity, status and respect accorded to other cadres.

She said the government had continued to take measures to improve career development structures while strengthening professional training and education standards.

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Ms Qwaray said the measures were intended to ensure drivers had appropriate professional qualifications and opportunities for career development in line with their responsibilities.

She said the government was also improving motivation and welfare for drivers to create better working conditions and enable them to perform their duties effectively.

"The government has continued improving the career development structure of the driving cadre, professional training and education standards, as well as strengthening motivation and welfare to meet and cope with working conditions," Ms Qwaray said.

She said recognition of the driving profession was part of wider efforts to ensure public servants in different cadres received appropriate career structures based on their duties, qualifications and professional requirements.

Ms Qwaray said public service development structures were prepared by considering staffing needs, responsibilities of respective cadres, education levels and professional qualifications offered by recognised training institutions.

She said the government would continue reviewing and improving public service structures to ensure they correspond with changes in professional requirements and working environments.

In a supplementary question, Mr Shangazi sought clarification on how the government intends to ensure the measures translated into tangible improvements in the status and welfare of drivers working in public institutions.

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Responding, Ms Qwaray said the government recognises the contribution of drivers and was implementing measures aimed at improving their professional development and working conditions.

She said strengthening training and qualifications would help raise professional standards, while improved motivation and welfare would contribute to better performance.