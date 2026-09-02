Zimbabwe: Munetsi Scores Again As Wolves Fall to West Ham

Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi scored his second league goal of the season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his effort was not enough as Wolves suffered a 4-2 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

Munetsi pulled one back for Wolves in the 44th minute to make it 2-1 at half-time, giving his side hope of mounting a comeback after falling behind early in the contest.

However, Wolves conceded twice after the break as West Ham secured a 4-2 victory.

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Wolves' second goal came courtesy of West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who scored an own goal to give the visitors a second lifeline.

Tuesday's strike was Munetsi's second league goal of the season and comes as the Zimbabwean continues to establish himself as an important figure at Wolves.

The midfielder re-joined Wolves in July following a successful six-month loan stint at French side Paris FC.

Munetsi is among the key players Wolves went all out to retain for their 2026/27 campaign as the club targets promotion back to the top flight.

His continued run of form is also encouraging news for Zimbabwe ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

New Warriors coach Ramon Catala, who recently assumed office, will be monitoring the performances of Zimbabwe's European-based players as he begins preparations for the qualifiers.

Catala has previously stated that European-based players will play an important role in building a strong Warriors squad because of the greater exposure they receive playing at a higher level.