Zimbabwean Author Blessing Musariri Stands Only African Finalist for $50,000 2026 Kirkus Prize

Blessing Musariri has made the shortlist for the 2026 Kirkus Prize, with her young adult novel When It's Your Turn for Midnight selected as a finalist in the Young Readers' Literature category and Young Adults subgroup. Of the 18 books competing across fiction, nonfiction, and young readers' literature this year, Musariri stands as the only African author on the list, a distinction that places Zimbabwean storytelling squarely within one of American publishing's most closely watched prizes.

The Kirkus Prize, established in 2014, is among the richest literary awards in the country, distributing $50,000 to the winner in each of its three categories, for a combined total purse of $150,000 across the prize as a whole. Eligibility hinges on a rare and coveted mark: a book must have earned a starred review from Kirkus, the trade publication whose assessments have shaped acquisition and marketing decisions across the industry since 1933. Past winners include Hernan Diaz for Trust, Susan Faludi for In the Darkroom, and Thao Lam for Everybelly, placing this year's finalists in serious company.

When It's Your Turn for Midnight, published by Bloomsbury Publishing (under its Zephyr imprint) in the UK in 2024, and by Lerner Publishing Group (under its Carolrhoda Lab imprint) in the United States in April 2026, follows fifteen-year-old Chianti Minana, whose world unravels when her mother reveals in a moment of anger that the man she calls Baba is not her biological father. Chianti flees to her grandmother's home in Mutare, where she's drawn into the orbit of four elders, her grandmother's closest friends, bonded since they fought together in Zimbabwe's War of Independence in the 1970s. As she helps the group modernize their secondhand clothing business for TikTok, Chianti begins uncovering old photographs and a notebook that hint at a wartime past the elders remain reluctant to discuss. Kirkus's own review called the novel "a sparkling jewel of a story grounded in emotional truths," praising Musariri's poetic command of language and her ability to render the silences between generations as vividly as what gets said aloud.

Musariri joins a young readers' shortlist that also includes Elizabeth Acevedo's Anger Is Only a Shadow, Acevedo's third time as a finalist for the prize following nods for The Poet X and Clap When You Land. Winners across all three categories will be announced October 7 at a ceremony at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York, livestreamed on Kirkus's YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

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