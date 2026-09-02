Malawi Govt Launches New Telecoms Tower in Bid to Close Digital Divide

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Shadric Namalomba, has officially launched the Kalira Telecommunications Tower in Lilongwe Nyanja, as part of government efforts to expand connectivity to underserved communities.

Speaking at the launch, Namalomba said the tower represented more than just infrastructure, describing it as a symbol of opportunity, inclusion and connection.

"Today we are taking another important step toward building a Malawi where distance and geography no longer determine who can access information, communicate, learn, trade or participate in the modern economy," he said.

The minister thanked Senior Chief Kalumbu and the local community for hosting the tower, saying successful development depended on cooperation between government and communities.

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Namalomba said digital transformation remained central to Malawi's national development agenda under President Peter Mutharika, and was closely aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063 blueprint for inclusive growth.

He said the government's Last Mile Rural Connectivity Project was designed to ensure no Malawian is denied opportunity because of where they live, giving examples of how expanded connectivity could benefit rural communities.

"A child in Chitipa should access learning resources like a child in Lilongwe. A farmer in Mwanza should receive weather and market information. A young entrepreneur should use online platforms to grow a business. A mother in Chikwawa should be able to make an emergency call," he said.

According to Namalomba, 35 telecommunications towers are already operational across the country, with five more, including Kalira, recently completed. A further five towers are currently under construction, with the government targeting 136 towers in total, 16 of which are planned for completion this financial year.

He acknowledged a number of challenges facing the rollout, including land disputes, power supply issues, and maintenance concerns, but said the Ministry, through the Department of eGovernment, was working with mobile operators, the telecoms regulator and technical partners to resolve them.

Namalomba called on traditional leaders to support land access and the protection of tower sites, and urged mobile network operators to make full use of the new infrastructure.

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Member of Parliament for the area, Baba Steve Malondera, welcomed the tower's launch, saying it would bring long-term benefits to the community, including improved mobile network access, better coordination for health facilities, and stronger communication for local security services.