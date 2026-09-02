Nigeria: 5 Victims of Kwara Building Collapse Buried

2 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

Five members of the same family who died in a building collapse in Ilorin, Kwara State have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The deceased's bodies were recovered from the debris of a two- storey building that collapsed at Popo Giwa area, Ilorin on Tuesday.

They remains of the deceased were interred at the Muslim Cemetery, Oko- Olowo, Ilorin.

The janzah( burial) prayer was led by the renown Islamic scholar, Prof. Abubakr Imam Ali- Agan.

In a brief sermon, Ali- Agan, a lecturer at the University of Ilorin, urged Muslims to have absolute faith in Allah and accept His will in every situation and in all circumstances.

Ali-Agan described death as inevitable and urged the family of the victims to take solace in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad who described such tragic death as a source of admittance to the paradise.

He equally urged the government to embark on public enlightenment to sensitise residents on ways to prevent the occurrence of such natural disasters.

The state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq was represented at the funeral rites by Alh AbdulRazaq Jiddah.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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