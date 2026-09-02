Uganda Airlines Recruits Pilots

Kampala — Uganda Airlines is recruiting Boeing 737 pilots as it prepares to shift from wet-leased aircraft to dry leases, a move that could cut leasing costs and give the national carrier greater control over its operations.

The airline has advertised positions for Boeing 737 captains and First Officers as it builds flight-deck capacity ahead of the expected arrival of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft. It is also recruiting Country Managers for Rwanda and West Africa ahead of planned services to Kigali and Accra.

Flights to Accra are scheduled to begin Oct. 27, followed by Kigali on Nov. 19. The recruitment is part of efforts to reduce reliance on wet leases, under which an aircraft is supplied with its operating crew. Uganda Airlines has operated a Boeing 737-800 under a wet lease from Ethiopian Airlines since May.

People familiar with the plans said the carrier aims to have its own pilots in place by November, when the current wet-lease agreement is expected to expire.

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Uganda Airlines would continue to use the aircraft under a dry lease, but would provide its own pilots and cabin crew. The aircraft is expected to remain sourced from Ethiopian Airlines.

The shift could reduce direct leasing costs by about two-thirds, according to people familiar with the plans. Uganda Civil Aviation Authority rules limit wet leases to six months.

The change will also increase Uganda Airlines' responsibility for pilot recruitment, training, certification and regulatory approvals. Preparations to certify cabin crew are also advanced, the people said.

Uganda Airlines did not respond to a request for comment on the number of pilots to be recruited or the transition timeline. 256 Business News contacted the carrier on Aug. 18.

Network Strategy

The leasing shift comes as Uganda Airlines restructures its regional network to improve passenger connections to its long-haul services.

Kigali is expected to provide additional feed for European and West African routes, while Accra will strengthen connections to Lagos and Mumbai.

The carrier has moved London departures to daytime, with flights leaving Entebbe between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and returning the following morning. It has also added a Saturday Harare-Lusaka frequency and a Monday Johannesburg flight.

Nairobi remains at three daily services, including a new 10 p.m. departure.

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"The philosophy behind the new route structure is connectivity and growth," people familiar with the strategy said, adding that morning, mid-afternoon and evening flight "banks" are intended to improve passenger feed.