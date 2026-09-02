Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 Season Kicks Off This Weekend With the First Preliminary Round As Defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns Sit Out

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 season gets underway this coming weekend, 04-06 September, with Clubs from across the continent beginning their quest for African glory in the First Preliminary Round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The First Preliminary Round first legs will be played from 04-06 September, with the return matches scheduled for 11-13 September.

The Second Preliminary Round will follow from 16-18 October, with the return legs from 23-25 October, after which the 16 successful clubs in each competition will advance to their respective group stages.

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A total of 61 clubs entered the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Tunisia's Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Morocco's RS Berkane receiving byes into the Second Preliminary Round.

The opening weekend launches another exciting season of continental club football, with former African champions, established heavyweights and ambitious newcomers beginning the journey towards the group stages.

CAF will provide every club eliminated during the Preliminary Rounds with USD 100,000 in financial support to assist with travel and other logistical costs, continuing its commitment to strengthening clubs and easing the financial demands associated with competing across the continent.

Several of Africa's biggest clubs must negotiate potentially difficult First Preliminary Round assignments.

One of the standout encounters sees five-time African champions TP Mazembe travel to face Ghanaian side Medeama SC. The winners will meet either Tunisia's Club Africain or Mali's Djoliba AC in the next round, making that section of the draw one of the most demanding.

Egyptian giants Zamalek begin their campaign away against AS Port of Djibouti, while former champions Pyramids FC face a challenging trip to Nairobi to meet Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

South Africa's Orlando Pirates travel to Mauritius to face Champions League debutants La Cure Waves, with either Gabon's AS Mangasport or Namibia's African Stars awaiting the winners.

East African interest will also be high as Tanzania's two giants begin on the road. Simba SC travel to Malawi to face Mighty Wanderers, while Young Africans SC meet Botswana champions Gaborone United.

Elsewhere, Côte d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas face ASCK of Togo, Sudanese giants Al Hilal meet Burundi's Aigle Noir, while Atlético Petróleos of Angola travel to Mozambique to take on UD do Songo.