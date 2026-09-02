Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Honoured As National Patron of Tpand

Tinubu Presidential Ambassadors of Nigeria and Diaspora (TPAND) has honoured the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as the national patron of the organisation.

The investiture and presentation of the official letter of appointment marked a significant moment for TPAND as the organisation recognised the former governor's leadership experience, contributions to public service and commitment to national development.

Presenting the honour, Director General of TPAND, Dr. Yusuf Hussain, an APC chieftain, described the appointment as a call upon the experience, influence and statesmanship of the former governor in advancing the vision of a united, peaceful, prosperous and globally respected Nigeria.

According to Hussain, the investiture celebrates not only Bello's journey from the grassroots to the highest levels of leadership in Kogi State, but also his broader contribution to national discourse and development.

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The DG TPAND stated that Bello's wealth of experience and understanding of governance would be valuable to efforts to mobilise Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in support of progressive democratic leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

TPAND further expressed confidence that Bello's voice, experience and influence would continue to inspire and guide younger generations while contributing to stronger national unity and development.

The organisation's message to the former governor was clear: "From Kogi to the nation. From the grassroots to the global community. From experience to the future. The journey continues."

The investiture also underscores TPAND's determination to build a network of respected Nigerians whose leadership experience and influence can contribute to promoting Nigeria's image, unity and democratic development both nationally and internationally.