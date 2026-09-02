Nigeria: Mental Resilience Critical to Combat Readiness - Coas

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, urged personnel to develop mental resilience, ethical discipline and strong character to confront contemporary security challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, made the call at a sensitisation seminar on Warrior Ethos, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Management and Drugs/Substance Abuse in Kachia, Kaduna State.

Shaibu, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj-Gen. Abubakar Wase, said contemporary military operations demanded more than physical fitness, weapon proficiency and tactical competence.

He said soldiers must also possess mental resilience, strength of character, discipline and the capacity to remain effective under prolonged and extreme operational pressures.

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According to him, the Army's engagements against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, militancy and other asymmetric threats exposed personnel to significant physical, psychological and moral pressures.

The COAS said mental readiness was an integral component of combat readiness, adding that psychological resilience was as important as tactical proficiency.

He identified warrior ethos, PTSD awareness and management, and prevention of drug and substance abuse as interconnected issues that directly affected fighting spirit, unit cohesion, personnel welfare and mission success.

Shaibu said warrior ethos must remain the moral and psychological foundation of the Nigerian Army, inspiring soldiers to remain courageous, disciplined and resolute in the face of adversity.

He, however, cautioned that warrior ethos should not be misconstrued as denying genuine psychological difficulties or compelling personnel to suffer in silence.

"True resilience includes recognising when support is required and having the courage to seek it," he said.

The COAS urged commanders at all levels to create an environment where personnel could raise legitimate concerns early and access appropriate support without unnecessary stigma.

He stressed the need for commanders to know their troops, understand changes in their behaviour and recognise signs that prolonged operational exposure might be affecting their performance or wellbeing.

Shaibu also described drug and substance abuse as a serious threat to military discipline, judgment, health, unit cohesion and operational effectiveness.

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He called for strengthened prevention and education, alongside appropriate testing, counselling, rehabilitation and disciplinary measures where necessary.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation, Maj.-Gen. Peter Augustine, represented by his deputy, Maj.-Gen. I.O. Bassey, said the seminar was designed to address critical challenges arising from the physical and psychological demands of contemporary military operations.

Augustine said the engagement aligned with the philosophy of the COAS, particularly his emphasis on strengthening leadership and mentorship, enhancing unit cohesion and improving operational efficiency.

He said the Army's transformation agenda was not limited to equipment, technology and doctrine but must also focus on the human element.

"The Nigerian Army must remain a modern, adaptive and people-centred force, capable of responding effectively to current and emerging challenges," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar, themed "Warrior Ethos: Building Ethical Leadership and Unit Cohesion", featured lectures on "Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Mental Toughness", "Effect of PTSD on NA Operational Effectiveness" and "Drugs/Substance Abuse on NA Operational Effectiveness".

The sessions also featured interactive discussions involving military officers and representatives of relevant agencies, with emphasis on psychological resilience, professional discipline, unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. (NAN)