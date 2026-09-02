Nigeria: Full List of African Countries Where Cars Are Made

Africa's automotive industry is often associated with the assembly of cars belonging to international brands, but several African countries have also developed their own vehicle brands and manufacturing operations.

From Nigeria's Innoson and Nord Automobiles to Ghana's Kantanka, Uganda's Kiira Motors and Morocco's Laraki, these companies have developed vehicles ranging from passenger cars and SUVs to buses, pickups and sports cars.

While their production volumes vary considerably, they represent some of the continent's efforts to develop indigenous automotive manufacturing.

Here are 10 African automobile manufacturers and vehicle brands to know.

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1. Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing - Nigeria

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) is a Nigerian automobile manufacturer based in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The company produces a range of vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, buses, pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles. IVM has promoted its vehicles as being designed and produced for African markets and conditions.

The company is one of the best-known examples of indigenous automobile manufacturing in Nigeria and has expanded its range to include several locally branded models.

2. Nord Automobiles - Nigeria

Nord Automobiles is another Nigerian vehicle manufacturer with a growing range of locally branded vehicles.

The Lagos-based company describes its vehicles as "truly made in Nigeria" and currently lists models including the Nord A3, A5, A7, A9, C3, Demir, Max, Tusk, Tank and Tripper.

Its 2026 range includes SUVs, sedans and utility vehicles, with the company also promoting locally built hybrid technology.

3. Kantanka Automobile - Ghana

Kantanka Automobile is a Ghanaian vehicle manufacturer founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The company has developed and produced vehicles under its own Kantanka brand, including SUVs, saloon cars and utility vehicles.

Kantanka is one of Ghana's most prominent indigenous automotive brands and has become a symbol of the country's efforts to increase local participation in vehicle manufacturing.

4. Kiira Motors Corporation - Uganda

Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) is a Ugandan state-backed vehicle manufacturer focused on developing vehicles for African markets.

The company is particularly known for its work on electric and environmentally friendly transportation. Its projects include the Kiira EV and Kayoola range of electric buses and other vehicles.

KMC's development forms part of Uganda's efforts to build a domestic automotive industry while promoting cleaner forms of transportation.

5. El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company - Egypt

El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company is Egypt's state-owned automobile manufacturer and one of the country's longest-established vehicle companies.

Founded in 1960, the company has returned to active production after a prolonged period of limited operations. In May 2026, El Nasr announced the production of its 1,000th locally manufactured passenger vehicle.

The company also produces buses and minibuses and has entered partnerships aimed at expanding locally manufactured vehicles. In June 2026, El Nasr signed a strategic agreement with China's FAW Group to produce a range of vehicles under the Nasr brand.

6. Laraki - Morocco

Laraki is a Moroccan luxury and performance-car manufacturer founded by designer and entrepreneur Abdeslam Laraki.

Unlike mass-market manufacturers, Laraki has focused on limited-production, high-performance vehicles. Its best-known projects include the Fulgura, Borac and Epitome.

The company has attracted international attention for developing exotic sports cars from Morocco and remains one of Africa's most distinctive indigenous automotive brands.

7. Wallyscar - Tunisia

Wallyscar is a Tunisian automobile manufacturer established in the 2000s.

The company has developed compact and lightweight vehicles, with models including the Izis and Iris. Wallyscar has been associated with producing practical vehicles for African and other markets.

It is among the African brands that have attempted to develop vehicles under a locally owned marque rather than simply assembling an international brand.

8. Birkin Cars - South Africa

Birkin Cars is a South African sports-car manufacturer known for lightweight roadsters inspired by the Lotus Seven concept.

Its Birkin S3 is a notable model associated with the company and has been produced for performance enthusiasts in South Africa and overseas.

Birkin represents a different side of Africa's automotive industry, focusing on low-volume sports cars rather than mass-market passenger vehicles.

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9. SNVI - Algeria

Société Nationale des Véhicules Industriels (SNVI) is an Algerian manufacturer specialising primarily in commercial and industrial vehicles.

Its production has included trucks, buses, coaches and other heavy-duty vehicles used in transportation and industrial applications.

Unlike manufacturers on this list that focus heavily on passenger cars, SNVI's importance lies mainly in Algeria's commercial-vehicle manufacturing sector.

10. Proforce - Nigeria

Proforce is a Nigerian company involved in the production of specialised vehicles and mobility solutions.

The company is particularly associated with armoured and security vehicles rather than conventional passenger cars. Its inclusion highlights the wider scope of Africa's indigenous automotive industry, which extends beyond family cars and SUVs to specialised vehicles.

Nigeria's indigenous automotive sector therefore includes several manufacturers working across different vehicle categories, including Innoson, Nord Automobiles and Proforce.

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