South Africa: Woolworths Recalls Shampoo Over Bacteria, Check Yours Now

2 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Woolworths has recalled WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo (250ml) after finding bacteria in a limited batch.
  • Customers can return the product to any Woolworths store for a full refund, no proof of purchase required.

Woolworths has recalled its WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo (250ml) after discovering bacteria in a limited batch of the product.

The retailer says the issue was picked up during its own quality checks, which led to further testing. That testing found Pluralibacter gergoviae, a type of bacteria sometimes found in wet manufacturing environments. Woolworths says the risk to healthy people is low, but people with weakened immune systems should stop using the product, as it could lead to a bacterial infection.

The recall affects the 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo only, with the barcode 6009233284823. It has already been taken off shelves.

If you bought this product, take it back to your nearest Woolworths store for a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

For more information, you can contact Woolworths on 0860 022 002 or email [email protected].

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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