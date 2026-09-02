Malawi: Wanderers Scrap Ticket Pre-Sale for Crunch Champions League Clash Over Counterfeit Fears

Mighty Wanderers have made a last-minute U-turn on their plans to pre-sell tickets for Sunday's crucial CAF Champions League first preliminary round, first-leg clash against Tanzania's Simba Sports Club at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Nomads had originally planned to launch ticket pre-sales today through a number of outlets across the country, but the club has now scrapped those plans entirely.

Speaking in an interview, Wanderers' director of finance, administration and audit, Mervis Mangulenje, revealed the club made the decision specifically to protect fans from counterfeit tickets.

"To avoid sale of counterfeits, the tickets will be sold on the match day," she said.

Fans wanting to attend the high-stakes continental clash will need to pay K5,000 for a standard ticket, while VIP tickets have been set at K25,000. Corporate boxes will cost K30,000, with a car pass priced at K10,000.