Africa: Malawi Kings in Camp for Africa Netball Cup

Malawi Kings Netball Team's provisional squad is now in camp in Blantyre, as preparations get under way for the 2026 Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, running from 16 to 26 September.

Coach Garvey Nyondo has named a 26-player squad, who will remain in camp until the team's departure for Nairobi, when the final squad will be confirmed.

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) said it expects to see a disciplined, committed and highly competitive Malawi Kings team heading into the tournament.

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NAM General Secretary Yamikani Kauma said the preparation phase was an important opportunity for players and the technical team to build cohesion, improve fitness, and work on the technical and tactical aspects of the game.

"We expect every player selected into the provisional squad to give their best and compete for a place in the final squad. Above all, we want the Malawi Kings to go to Kenya well prepared and ready to represent the country with pride," Kauma said.

Asked about the significance of the tournament for Malawi, Kauma said it represented an important platform for the growth of men's netball in the country.

"It provides an opportunity to our players to compete against some of the best teams on the continent and gain valuable international exposure.

"For NAM, it is also a platform to assess the progress we are making in developing men's netball and to inspire more young men to take up the sport," she said.

International competitions of this kind remain crucial in raising both the standard and profile of netball in Malawi.