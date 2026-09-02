Malawi: Speaker Sets 7-Day Ultimatum for Amaryllis Hotel Probe Report, Announces Joint Committees On Key Public Voncerns

Malawi Parliament is set to establish a number of joint committees to investigate and address concerns raised by members of the public over issues ranging from the Amaryllis Hotel probe and pension fund administration to persistent power outages, passport processing, mining and conditions in Malawi's prisons.

The announcement was made by Speaker of Parliament Sammier Sulemani in a press briefing at Parliament building in Lilongwe on Wednesday who said Parliament has directed the Public Accounts Committee to release its report on the Amaryllis Hotel probe within a seven-day ultimatum.

Sulemani said the seven-day period starts today, despite the fact that some individuals who were expected to appear before the committee have not yet presented their testimonies.

"The ultimatum period starts today despite that others are yet to appear before the committee to deliver their testimonies, but what Malawians need is to see and hear the report out," Sulemani said.

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He added that Parliament would consider its next course of action if the report fails to satisfy Malawians.

"If Malawians will feel like the report is not satisfactory, Parliament will see how best we can do going forward," he said.

According to the Speaker, Parliament will use joint committees made up of relevant parliamentary committees to investigate several matters that have generated public concern.

A joint committee involving the Natural Resources committee and the relevant commission will look into the NOCMA saga.

The committee is expected to begin addressing the matter as soon as possible, with Parliament seeking to establish facts surrounding the concerns that have been raised.

The stalled Salima-Lilongwe Waterway Project will also come under parliamentary scrutiny amid allegations of corruption and concerns over delays in implementing the project.

The Budget, Transport and Government Assurance committees will form a joint team that will go on the ground to investigate the situation and establish what is contributing to the project's delays.

Parliament will also establish a joint committee to examine the administration of pension funds.

The Budget, Public Accounts, and Social and Public Affairs committees will work together to investigate concerns surrounding the management and administration of pension funds.

Persistent electricity blackouts will be another major issue before Parliament.

The Natural Resources and Budget committees will form a joint committee to investigate the challenges affecting the electricity sector and determine possible solutions to the continued power disruptions affecting the country.

Concerns over delays and alleged corruption in the processing of passports will also be investigated.

The Defence, Social and Media committees will work together to examine reports of alleged corrupt practices involving workers at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the processing of passports.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the allegations have substance and identify measures that could improve the passport application and processing system.

Parliament will also investigate concerns over the time taken by Malawi's courts to finalise cases and deliver judgements.

The Public Appointments and Legal Affairs committees will handle the matter, with Parliament seeking to understand how court processes are being managed and why some cases take lengthy periods before judgements are delivered.

The working conditions and health situation of prisoners will also receive parliamentary attention.

Parliament is expected to examine concerns over the health conditions of inmates and the general conditions in Malawi's prisons, following allegations that many prisoners are facing serious difficulties.

Mining sector

The mining sector will be another area of investigation.

Parliament will examine how the mining industry is operating, including the processes being followed across various mining departments. The aim will be to establish whether existing systems are working effectively and whether there are gaps requiring government intervention.

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Parliament promises to follow up on recommendations

Sulemani assured Malawians that Parliament would not simply conduct investigations and leave the recommendations unattended.

He said the House would ensure that recommendations arising from the various investigations and parliamentary committees are followed up and acted upon.

The move signals a broader parliamentary effort to respond to concerns being raised by the public and to strengthen oversight of government institutions and public projects.

For many Malawians, the immediate focus will remain on the Amaryllis Hotel probe report, with Parliament's seven-day deadline now putting pressure on the Public Accounts Committee to make the findings available despite some outstanding testimonies.

The Speaker's position suggests that the release of the report will not necessarily mark the end of the matter. Instead, its contents--and the public's assessment of whether it adequately addresses the concerns surrounding the probe--could determine what action Parliament takes next.