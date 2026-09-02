Malawi: FDH Money Bureau's 'Double Double Promotion' Gains Momentum

FDH Money Bureau says its 'Double Double Promotion' is gaining momentum, with growing customer participation and an increase in mobile transactions as the campaign enters its second draw.

The first draw saw 20 customers emerge as winners, with 10 senders and 10 receivers each winning K500,000, bringing the total amount awarded so far to K10 million.

Speaking in an interview, FDH Money Bureau Managing Director Anthony Chimuna expressed satisfaction with the progress of the promotion, noting that the campaign is attracting large numbers of customers.

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"We are satisfied with the progress of the promotion so far. We are seeing large numbers of customers participating, and we have also noted an increase in mobile transactions," said Chimuna.

He encouraged customers to continue transacting through FDH Money Bureau to increase their chances of winning in the upcoming draws.

"We encourage our customers to keep transacting because there are still many opportunities to win. The second draw will be conducted next week, with customers continuing to participate for a chance to win K500,000," said Chimuna

Chimuna said that the 'Double Double promotion' offers monthly rewards to customers who send or receive money through Western Union, MoneyGram or Ria at any FDH Bank Service Centre, Kiosk or FDH Money Bureau branch across the country.

"Under the promotion, both the sender and receiver in each winning transaction receive K500,000, giving customers a double opportunity to benefit from the campaign," said Chimuna.

One of the first-draw winners, Swabila Beaton, says the promotion is a good initiative by FDH that urges customers to continue transacting through Western Union and other participating money transfer services at FDH Bank.

"I am very happy that FDH has started this promotion. It is progressing well, and I am happy to be one of the people who have won K500,000. I would like to encourage other customers to keep transacting and participating in the promotion, as more people can benefit from the initiative," said Beaton.