Somalia Urges Arab States to Block Wider Recognition of Somaliland

Mogadishu — Somalia has urged Arab countries to use their diplomatic influence to prevent Israel's recognition of Somaliland from developing into a broader international campaign to recognise the breakaway region.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, commonly known as Ali Balcad, made the appeal in an interview with Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Omar said Mogadishu was closely monitoring possible moves by other countries to recognise Somaliland and had been in direct contact with US President Donald Trump's administration to explain Somalia's opposition to Israel's decision.

According to Omar, Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally recognise Somaliland in December.

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The two sides subsequently exchanged ambassadors, while Somaliland opened an embassy in Jerusalem and its president visited Israel, he said.

Omar said Israel's decision had not yet triggered a broad wave of international recognition for Somaliland.

But he warned that foreign military or intelligence activities in Somaliland could increase tensions and pose risks to Somalia's stability and the wider Horn of Africa.

"We are closely following any possible moves by other countries to recognise Somaliland," Omar said, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

He urged Arab governments to go beyond issuing condemnations and actively use their diplomatic relationships to discourage further recognition of Somaliland.

Somalia considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, while Somaliland has sought international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

The dispute has remained one of the most sensitive political issues in the Horn of Africa, with Somaliland operating its own government and security forces while seeking wider diplomatic recognition.

Mogadishu has consistently rejected efforts by Somaliland to gain separate international recognition, arguing that such a move would undermine Somalia's territorial integrity and potentially destabilise the region.

Omar's remarks come amid heightened diplomatic attention to Somaliland's international status and Somalia's efforts to prevent Israel's recognition from encouraging other governments to follow suit.

The Somali government has sought support from Arab and other international partners in opposing any steps that it considers a challenge to Somalia's territorial integrity.

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The state minister also warned that increased foreign military or intelligence involvement in Somaliland could have consequences beyond the disputed territory, potentially affecting security and stability across the strategically important Horn of Africa.

The region has in recent years become the focus of growing competition among regional and global powers because of its proximity to the Red Sea and major international shipping routes.

Somalia has repeatedly called for disputes over Somaliland to be handled in a manner that respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For Mogadishu, preventing wider recognition of Somaliland remains a key diplomatic priority as it seeks to reinforce Somalia's territorial unity and its position in the international community.