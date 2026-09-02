Somalia: South West Leader Meets Traditional Elders As Reconciliation Efforts Gather Pace

Baidoa, Somalia — South West state leader Sheikh Aadan Mohamed Nur, widely known as Aadan Madoobe, met traditional elders at the presidential palace in Baidoa on Wednesday as efforts to promote reconciliation and social cohesion in the region continued.

The meeting focused on the role of traditional elders in supporting reconciliation talks, peacebuilding and efforts to strengthen unity among communities in South West state, according to a statement from the regional administration.

Aadan Madoobe stressed the importance of strengthening the role of traditional leaders, particularly in efforts to build understanding, lasting peace and unity among the people of South West.

Traditional elders attending the meeting presented the regional leader with their views and recommendations on how to accelerate the reconciliation process and strengthen peace and social cohesion, the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The meeting comes as South West state faces political and security challenges, including tensions surrounding the region's leadership and the presence of rival armed forces around Baidoa.

The regional administration has in recent weeks emphasised reconciliation and security as key priorities, while also seeking to strengthen cooperation between political leaders, traditional authorities and local communities.

Traditional elders play an influential role in Somalia, where clan leaders are often involved in mediation, conflict resolution and reconciliation efforts.

The South West administration said the elders' participation would be important in creating an environment conducive to dialogue and reducing tensions between communities.

The meeting was attended by South West's interior minister, the state minister for the presidency, the director general of the presidency and the regional government's spokesman.

No specific agreements or timetable for a broader reconciliation conference were announced following the meeting.

The talks nevertheless underscored the administration's efforts to use traditional mechanisms alongside political and security measures to address tensions in the region.

Baidoa, the temporary administrative capital of South West state, has been at the centre of political tensions in recent months, with forces loyal to former South West president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen maintaining positions outside the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The region also faces an ongoing threat from Al-Shabaab, which controls or operates in parts of southern and central Somalia and has repeatedly carried out attacks against government and security targets.

The administration has said strengthening security, supporting security forces and protecting civilians remain priorities as it works to stabilise areas under its control.

The involvement of traditional elders could provide an important channel for dialogue as authorities seek to address political divisions and strengthen community relations.

Somalia's federal government and regional administrations have frequently relied on traditional leaders to mediate disputes, particularly in areas where political disagreements overlap with clan and community tensions.

The Baidoa meeting is therefore likely to form part of wider efforts by the South West leadership to promote dialogue and prevent existing political and security disputes from escalating further.