Ethiopia: Wajirat Officials Warn of Looming Human, Livestock Deaths As Drought Devastates Southeastern Tigray

Addis Abeba — Authorities in Wajirat district in Tigray's Southeastern Zone have warned that maximum efforts are needed to prevent potential loss of human and animal lives as a worsening drought pushes communities toward severe hunger and livestock losses.

Discover morepoliticalDigital newspaper accessNewspaper subscription The warning came during a field visit on 01 September by leaders of the Southeastern Zone and Wajirat district to Sena'ale, Genti and Tsehafti kebeles, where officials assessed ongoing emergency response efforts and called for additional measures to address what they described as severe drought and famine risks.

Silthan Kelali, Chief Administrator of 20 Adi Wajirat, said the district has received no significant rainfall, exposing communities across all its administrative areas to an escalating risk of starvation affecting both people and livestock.

Wajirat, located in Tigray's Southeastern Zone, is a predominantly rural area where communities largely depend on rain-fed agriculture and livestock production for their livelihoods. The district is administratively composed of 20 tabiyas (administrative villages).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Silthan, repeated crop failures have left communities without food reserves or livestock feed. Crops in affected areas have failed two to three times, he said, and with the rainy season nearing its end without meaningful rainfall, there are no standing crops and little fodder available for animals.

Demographics He said the effects of hunger are already becoming visible among vulnerable residents, particularly elderly people, some of whom are showing signs of severe weakness and disorientation. Livestock, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly emaciated and suffering from disease, forcing some animals to migrate to neighboring districts in search of food and water.

"Maximum effort is required to prevent the potential danger to human and animal lives," district authorities said, calling for urgent intervention to avert further deterioration.

Discover moreMagazinesDigital media advertisingEthiopian culture guideNewsNews subscription servicePolitical analysis reportsDemographicsLocal NewspoliticsEthiopian news updates Silthan said local communities have begun mutual assistance initiatives to mitigate the crisis but stressed that the scale of the unfolding emergency requires broader support.

He thanked the EFFORT charity organization for providing livestock feed to affected communities and called on stakeholders, members of the Wajirat diaspora and native communities, investors and other actors to mobilize assistance to prevent drought-related disease and deaths.

Addis Ababa events During the visit, officials observed the distribution of livestock feed donated by the EFFORT charity office to vulnerable women, families of martyrs, former combatants and other residents affected by the drought.

Haileselassie Gebreselassie, Deputy Chief Administrator and Head of Economic Development for Tigray's Southeastern Zone, said the crisis extends beyond Wajirat, with six of the zone's eight districts affected by severe weather shocks.

He attributed the worsening situation to insufficient rainfall and hail damage, which have devastated agricultural production across several districts.

According to Haileselassie, crops planted in 20 Adi Wajirat have failed completely. In large parts of Saharti Samre, Saharti Enderta and Hintalo districts, crops planted by farmers have dried in the soil because of prolonged rain shortages.

The latest warning from Wajirat adds to growing evidence of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation across Tigray, where an intensifying El Niño weather phenomenon has brought a combination of delayed rains, drought, destructive hailstorms and other extreme weather events.

Addis Standard recently reported that the climate shocks are deepening food insecurity and destroying livelihoods across several parts of the region. In drought-affected areas, severe shortages of water and animal feed have resulted in major livestock losses, while repeated crop failures have left farming households increasingly vulnerable.

Magazines In Abergelle Yechila and other drought-hit localities, thousands of livestock have reportedly died because of water and fodder shortages. Authorities in Irob in eastern Tigray have also warned that the predominantly rural minority community faces severe starvation risks as drought continues to undermine livelihoods.

The crisis has unfolded alongside other extreme weather events. In late July, an El Niño-linked storm accompanied by heavy rain and hail struck parts of Tigray's Central Zone, killing a child and displacing more than 10,000 people, illustrating the increasingly unpredictable and destructive nature of the region's climate shocks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The worsening conditions are particularly alarming against the backdrop of an already fragile humanitarian situation in Tigray. Millions of people remain dependent on emergency assistance following years of conflict, displacement and economic disruption.

Humanitarian assessments have warned that at least 2.45 million people in the region require immediate food assistance, while emergency projections indicate that the number of people affected could rise significantly if drought conditions persist. More than 900,000 internally displaced people also continue to face difficult conditions, including limited access to clean water and health services.

Demographics The response, however, remains constrained by a major funding shortfall. Regional emergency response plans requiring hundreds of millions of dollars have secured only a fraction of the resources needed, raising fears that prolonged drought and repeated climate shocks could push vulnerable communities toward another humanitarian catastrophe.

For communities in Wajirat, where crops have repeatedly failed and livestock are increasingly unable to survive on depleted pastureland, local authorities say urgent and coordinated intervention is now needed to prevent the crisis from claiming lives.