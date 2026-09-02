Ethiopian Embassy Says Murder Suspect, Five Accomplices Arrested in Saudi Arabia - Over 100 Held Over Social Media Content

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Embassy in Riyadh says a suspected perpetrator of a recent murder involving Ethiopian nationals in Saudi Arabia, along with 5 alleged accomplices, has been arrested as authorities investigate reports of violence in border and desert areas.

Journalism workshopDiscover morepoliticalMagazinesLocal News In a statement issued on 1 September, the embassy said it had been closely monitoring reports circulating on social media concerning clashes, violence and killings involving some Ethiopian community members in border and desert areas of Saudi Arabia.

On 19 August 2026, the Ethiopian Embassy in Riyadh issued an urgent warning following reports that undocumented Ethiopian migrants sheltering in remote rural and desert areas of Saudi Arabia had formed rival groups and engaged in violent confrontations.

In a statement issued that day, the embassy said it was coordinating with Saudi law enforcement authorities to investigate videos circulating on social media that purportedly showed physical assaults and group violence involving Ethiopian nationals.

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The embassy said the arrests followed monitoring conducted in cooperation with members of the Ethiopian community and Saudi security institutions, as well as information provided by the embassy and community members.

It also said more than 100 people suspected of spreading or promoting content related to the incidents on social media had been arrested, with their cases currently under investigation.

History The embassy said it was working with Saudi security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the reported crimes are brought to justice and that the rule of law is upheld.

Discover moreDemographicsNewspapersEthiopian election analysisNews subscription serviceEthiopian news updatesEthiopian culture guideGeopolitics consultingPoliticalpoliticsGeographic Reference It urged Ethiopian nationals in Saudi Arabia to refrain from disseminating unverified information on social media and to report any information concerning individuals suspected of involvement in the crimes to the embassy.

The embassy also thanked members of the Ethiopian community who cooperated by providing information and called on citizens to respect Saudi Arabia's laws and regulations, while maintaining peace, dignity and unity within the community.

The statement follows an earlier embassy communication dated 19 August, which also reported arrests linked to the incidents and appealed to Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia to cooperate with security authorities.

Addis Ababa travel The clashes involving Ethiopian nationals come amid growing reports highlighting the difficult and increasingly precarious conditions faced by some Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia, including executions and arrests linked to drug-related offenses.

On 29 July, Addis Standard reported that Saudi Arabian authorities had executed at least 17 Ethiopian nationals over non-lethal drug-related offenses since the start of 2026, including 5 migrants executed on a single day, while at least 79 others remained at imminent risk of execution, citing Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Discover moreWar & ConflictNewspaper subscriptionNews In a report released on 28 July, HRW said Saudi authorities executed 5 Ethiopian migrants on 27 July after convicting them of allegedly smuggling hashish. The rights group said the proceedings failed to meet international fair trial standards, alleging that the men were denied legal representation and adequate interpretation and were not given a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves.

According to HRW, all 5 men were from Ethiopia's Tigray region and had fled the aftermath of the 2020-2022 conflict before traveling through Yemen in search of work. The organization said they were recruited by an intermediary to transport a package without being told its contents, before being arrested after unknowingly crossing into Saudi Arabia.

The men were reportedly held for more than 3 years at the Khamis Mushait detention facility in Saudi Arabia's Asir Province. HRW said they were allegedly forced to sign Arabic-language documents they could not understand and appeared in only 3 court sessions, lasting between 3 and 20 minutes, with 2 proceedings conducted remotely.

Ethiopian news updates "Saudi authorities are executing marginalized Ethiopian migrants after court hearings that sometimes barely last a few minutes without a lawyer or a translator," Joey Shea, senior Saudi Arabia researcher at HRW, said. She added that dozens of vulnerable migrants remained at risk of execution following proceedings that, in the organization's assessment, failed to meet basic standards of a fair trial.

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More recently, Addis Standard reported that Ethiopians were increasingly being caught up in Saudi Arabia's enforcement operations targeting khat and regulated-tablet smuggling.

Saudi border authorities seized nearly 900 kilograms of khat in a series of operations over a 2-week period, with Ethiopian and Yemeni nationals among those arrested while allegedly attempting to smuggle the plant into Saudi Arabia, according to reports by Saudi Gazette.

Between 13 and 25 August, Saudi Border Guard patrols in the southern regions of Jazan and Asir reported confiscating a combined 880 kilograms of khat in separate operations. At least 24 Ethiopian nationals were reportedly arrested in connection with khat-smuggling operations during the period, alongside several Yemeni nationals.

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