Gambia: CDS Gomez Pledges Troop Welfare, Warns Against Tribalism, Politics Within the Ranks

The Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces has assured soldiers of the 2 Infantry Battalion in the North Bank Region of improved welfare, new equipment, and career progression, but warned personnel against tribalism, partisan politics, and unauthorised use of social media.

Addressing officers and soldiers at the battalion headquarters in Njongon and Farafenni, Major General Ousman Gomez outlined his vision in his first official tour since his appointment.

"I came to see you, to listen to you, and to speak with you as your Chief of Defence Staff," Gomez told soldiers. "You deserve dignity in the spaces where you rest after a long day of duty."

Accompanied by Brigadier General Yaya Drammeh, Commander of the Gambia National Army and received by Lieutenant Colonel Ebrima I. Krubally, Commanding Officer of 2 Infantry Battalion, the CDS acknowledged existing challenges including accommodation, uniforms, mobility and promotions in the military.

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"I want to personally reiterate the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the GAF, especially regarding your accommodations. We are actively working to improve your standard of living," he said.

In a bid to modernise the force's appearance and boost morale, Gomez announced the arrival of new digital camouflage uniforms, complete with badges for blood group and the national flag.

"They come complete with the blood group badge and the Gambian flag badge. You will look modern, you will look professional, and you will be clearly identifiable as defenders of this nation," he stated.

He added that a second consignment including combat boots and other kits is being processed, and that every member of the GAF will receive a complete set.

To ease mobility, the CDS disclosed that 10 new patrol vehicles will be provided to the battalion to enhance operations as the December 5 presidential election approaches.

"These will enhance your mobility and ensure you can respond swiftly to any security situation," he said.

Speaking further, the Chief of Defence Staff revealed that promotion boards will be convened soon to enhance the career progression of soldiers.

"Your hard work will not go unrewarded. If you have served with distinction and discipline, your time will come," Gen. Gomez told the troops, noting that the Directorates of Administration and Human Resources and Plans and Policy are working to standardise career management and retention.

The CDS issued a stern warning on discipline and neutrality.

"There is a cancer that tries to eat away at armies, especially in Africa - tribalism. I am ordering you directly: Desist from tribalism or tribal sentiments!" he warned soldiers.

"In this uniform, we do not see Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, or Jola. We see soldiers. We see Gambians. We see brothers and sisters in arms. Our only tribe is the Gambia Armed Forces," he clarified.

Gomez vowed that anyone found sowing division would face "the full weight of military discipline."

With the upcoming elections just on the horizon, CDS Gomez drew a hard line, calling for political neutrality as GAF intensifies training on internal security operations. He told the soldiers:

"You are servants of the state, not of any party or individual. You have the right to vote as a citizen. Our main assignment will be to support the police when and where the need arises," he stated.

The CDS also told troops to act as "protectors of the people, not their oppressors," urging them to "uphold Human Rights in every single interaction" and reminding them that "the trust of the Gambian people is our greatest weapon."

General Gomez issued a stark warning about the unauthorised use of social media:

"Unauthorised disclosure of GAF operational, administrative, or internal matters is a serious breach of discipline," he warned soldiers. "This institution has a Directorate of Press and Public Relations; they speak for the GAF, not your personal accounts. Do not post about our movements, our operations, or our internal affairs. Violators will face severe consequences."

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Addressing civilian authorities, Gen. Gomez stressed that the tour was "not just about inspecting troops; it is about building bridges. We are here to protect, to serve, and to cooperate."

The CDS called for sustained collaboration with civil authorities to ensure a peaceful, secure, and orderly environment for every citizen.

In closing, the CDS described the Gambia National Army as "the backbone of our national defence", challenging the soldiers to "demonstrate to every Gambian that the GAF is a modern, disciplined, and professional force - ready to meet any challenge, fiercely protective of our peace, and united under one flag".

The CDS is expected to continue the nationwide tour to other formations in the coming weeks.