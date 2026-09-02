South Africa: Media Statement - Ir Committee Welcomes Conclusion of Dirco Investigation Into High Commissioner Prof Anil Sooklal

2 September 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation welcomes the conclusion of the investigation by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) regarding the South African High Commissioner to India, Prof Anil Sooklal.

DIRCO has clarified that the High Commissioner in New Delhi did not arrange, facilitate or participate in any private meetings involving former President Jacob Zuma and Mr Ajay Gupta during the private visit to India in late June 2026.

Furthermore, the department confirmed that the assistance provided at the protocol lounge in Mumbai on 25 June was standard diplomatic protocol afforded to former Heads of State, and that the High Commissioner's attendance at the religious ceremony in Haridwar was on the basis of a separate invitation from the host organisers as Head of Mission, amongst approximately 1,000 guests, with no reported direct interaction. Prof Sooklal has now returned to New Delhi to resume his duties.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo said: "We are satisfied that the matter has been dealt with transparently and in line with due process. We reaffirm our full confidence in Prof Sooklal and in the important work of our Mission in India to advance South Africa's national interest, bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation. The committee will still engage in the full report and develop a wayforward on the matter.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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