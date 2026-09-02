South Africa: Media Statement - Police Committee Chairperson Condemns Reported Investigation Into Gqeberha Flying Squad Members Who Used Personal Vehicles to Combat Crime

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has expressed shock at reports of an intention to institute an internal investigation against members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad who used their personal vehicles to perform their duties due to a shortage of official vehicles.

"If true, this is patently unacceptable, irresponsible and an abuse of power by those in positions of authority. Officers should not be punished for attempting to fulfil their constitutional and professional responsibilities in circumstances where the necessary tools of trade have not been provided," Mr Cameron said.

"The Flying Squad members have shown nothing but commitment to their oath of office and have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of residents of the Eastern Cape, despite the difficult circumstances in which they find themselves operating," Mr Cameron added.

The Chairperson highlighted that he has personally visited the area and, following the oversight visit, sought to intervene to ensure that the Flying Squad Unit is adequately capacitated with the necessary vehicles. However, little appears to have been done to address this longstanding challenge.

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"The unwillingness to find solutions to this challenge should not now be used as a tool to punish officers who refused to sit back and do nothing while criminality increases. These officers should be commended for their commitment to protecting communities, not subjected to disciplinary action for trying to do their jobs," he said.

Mr Cameron emphasised that the lack of adequate tools of trade within the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains a persistent concern for the Portfolio Committee on Police and is a standing issue during the committee's oversight visits.

"Vehicles are an essential tool that enables SAPS members to respond timeously to reported acts of crime. If Flying Squad members do not have access to vehicles, they are inevitably hampered in their ability to effectively prevent and combat crime. The committee has repeatedly raised concerns about the shortage and poor availability of police vehicles. It is therefore concerning that officers who have used their own vehicles to respond to emergencies and protect communities could now face an internal investigation," Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson has advised SAPS senior management to focus its efforts on adequately capacitating the Gqeberha Flying Squad with sufficient and operational vehicles, rather than investigating officers who resorted to using their personal vehicles in the absence of official resources.

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"The dedication demonstrated by the Flying Squad members should be commended and encouraged across the service. If more officers demonstrated this level of courage, determination and selflessness, the SAPS would be in a stronger position to make a meaningful impact in the fight against crime and criminality.

"Instead of discouraging officers from going the extra mile to protect communities, SAPS management should ensure that they have the resources and support they need to perform their duties effectively," Mr Cameron concluded.

.ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON POLICE, MR IAN CAMERON.