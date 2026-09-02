South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee Members Hold Differing Views On Why Maj-Gen Feroz Khan Was Not Called

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by SAPS KZN Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi yesterday again deliberated for hours on its interim draft report.

The most contentious issues seemed to the wording in the report regarding why the committee decided not to call Maj-Gen Feroz Khan to testify, despite him repeatedly being mentioned by witnesses in relation to the drug investigation and other allegations concerning his conduct.

In the draft report, the committee acknowledged that in not calling Maj-Gen Khan as a witness, its ability to probe and resolve certain matters relating to Crime Intelligence were limited. According to the draft report, his absence limited the committee's ability to resolve conflicting allegations concerning Crime Intelligence disciplinary, vetting, security-clearance and related operation disputes.

Committee Member Mr David Skosana insisted that the report should indicate that "some members" were not in favour of Maj-Gen Khan's appearance to testify before the committee. Mr Skosana said his political party was not satisfied with the report omitting the word "repeatedly" in relation to the number of times Maj-Gen Khan was mentioned during the testimony of other witnesses. According to him, the word contextualised the significance of his absence as well as the fact that Members of Parliament did not have an opportunity to put allegations to him.

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However, another committee member, Ms Leigh-Ann Mathys said that the word "repeatedly" should be rephrased. She emphasised that Maj-Gen Khan's omission from the witness list was not a deliberate strategy. She went on to highlight that several people who were mentioned during testimony also did not appear, as the committee was given a short deadline to conclude its work.

Several committee members highlighted that given the evidence at the Madlanga Commission, they might have had a different opinion on calling Maj-Gen Khan.

The committee yesterday also dealt with the allegations concerning former police minister Mr Bheki Cele and his relationship with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Committee member Mr Mdumiseni Ntuli proposed that the report recommend that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation investigate allegations concerning Mr Cele's possible involvement in influencing the awarding of tenders during his tenure as police minister, allegations relating to the controversial Telkom Towers transaction and that he benefited from organised crime.

The committee's deliberations also included the alleged relationship between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on special leave of absence, businessman Mr Brown Mogotsi and Mr Matlala.

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Ms Mathys said the report should not draw the inference that the committee exonerated Mr Mchunu. She said a section in the report refers to limitations and it should be made clear that the committee was unable to interrogate much of the information that was before it.

Mr Skosana indicated that Mr Mchunu had not been open about his relationship with Mr Mogotsi.

The deliberation on the draft reports continues today.

Rajaa Azzakani