Ethiopia's Post-Reform Security Transformation Strengthens Defense Capability - Lawmaker

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's post-reform security transformation has significantly strengthened the defense capabilities of the country's federal police, intelligence services and national defense forces, Deputy Chairman of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee, Fethi Mahdi said.

The reforms have introduced institutional and technological upgrades aimed at improving national security and strengthening the country's ability to respond to internal and external threats, he said.

Fethi also said the transformation is increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to fortify sovereignty against internal and external threats.

"Without such modern technology, national security, national sovereignty, and the safety and respect of its people cannot be safeguarded," he noted.

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He further underscored investments in artificial intelligence, advanced communications systems and modern operating platforms as central pillars of Ethiopia's evolving defense readiness.

Speaking to ENA, Fethi emphasized that the technological and institutional reforms are essential not only for deterring external aggression and addressing internal conflicts but also for enabling Ethiopia to respond decisively to threats against its territorial integrity.

"These initiatives point to a growing institutional capability meant to not only stop and safeguard Ethiopia from any attack but also defeat and subjugate it," he said, signaling a shift toward a more proactive and technology-enabled defense posture.

At the core of the transformation, Fethi said, is a strong sense of patriotism among the country's security personnel.

Fethi identified the restructuring of national institutions to ensure broader representation of Ethiopia's diverse population as one of the major achievements of the reform process.

One of the biggest accomplishments following government reform focuses at changing institutions to represent all Ethiopians, honor Ethiopia's various ethnic groups, include every citizen, and genuinely reflect the entirety of Ethiopia, he said.

According to him, the transformation is evident across the federal police, National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), and Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), where recruitment practices increasingly seek to ensure representation from all regions and communities.

"Every Ethiopian, every area, and every ethnic group helps to comprise the open and accepting recruiting process," he said, describing the change as a departure from previously centralized structures toward institutions that better reflect Ethiopia's diverse society.

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Beyond inclusivity, Fethi stressed the need to equip security institutions with advanced technologies while developing highly skilled personnel capable of effectively operating and utilizing them.

He also said combining institutional reform, technological advancement and professional capacity building would be crucial to further strengthening Ethiopia's national defense and security capabilities.