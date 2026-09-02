Ethiopia: ECX Surpasses Annual Target By 167 Percent, Exceeding 48 Billion Birr in Trades

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopia Commodity Exchange (ECX) achieved 167.8 percent of its annual target by trading 48.83 billion Birr worth of commodities during the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

The ECX, an institution accountable to the Ministry, had set a target of trading export commodities worth 29.1 billion Birr during the fiscal year.

Its actual performance exceeded the target by 19.73 billion Birr, according to a social media post by the ministry.

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The ministry also noted that the result represented a 79 percent increase from the 27.2 billion Birr worth of commodities traded during the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year.

The strong trading performance was accompanied by expanded quality inspection and certification services aimed at supporting standardized commodity grading and trading.

During the fiscal year, the ECX issued quality inspection certificates for 14,327 samples, including 8,499 coffee samples and 5,828 samples of oilseeds and pulses.

The Exchange also expanded quality inspection services to trading channels outside its platform. It inspected 2,314 vehicles carrying 38,710 tons of commodities for cooperatives and direct link traders and issued grading certificates for the inspected commodities.

In addition, the ECX provided weighing services for 17,648 vehicles carrying 695,073 tons of commodities during the fiscal year.

According to the ministry's post, the Exchange is also expanding the range of commodities covered by its modern trading system. It has finalized contract specifications and quality standards for three new products: opal, cotton, and hides and skins.

The expansion is expected to broaden the range of commodities traded through the Exchange and further strengthen standardized commodity trading in Ethiopia.