Tanzania: Wanyeche Completes Morogoro Open Treble

Morogoro — TPDF Lugalo Golf Club's Enoshi Wanyeche completed a remarkable three-year reign in the Ephraim Mapoore Memorial Morogoro Open after successfully defending his title in the 2026 edition at Morogoro Gymkhana Club over the weekend.

Wanyeche sealed his third consecutive championship with an impressive three-under-par 213 over 54 holes, finishing six strokes clear of runner-up Goodluck Kaaya in the three-day tournament.

The victory continues Wanyeche's dominance of the Morogoro Open, having previously lifted the title in 2024 and 2025.

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His latest success also comes just a week after he won the Southern Highlands Open at Mufindi Golf Club in Iringa Region, giving him back-to-back national tournament victories and consecutive World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Wanyeche produced a consistent performance throughout the Morogoro Open, carding rounds of 70, 72 and 71 to finish threeunder-par 213.

Kaaya finished second on nine-over-par 225 after rounds of 78, 74 and 73, while Claudy Mtavangu and Julius James shared third place on 11-over-par 227.

Mtavangu carded 78, 74 and 75, while James posted rounds of 74, 76 and 77. Mwinzani Julius completed the top five on 14-over-par 230 after rounds of 81, 73 and 76, with Victor Joseph matching the same total.

Wanyeche first thanked God for giving him the strength, good health and ability to compete throughout the three-day championship.

The three-time champion said thorough preparation, particularly during training, played an important role in his successful title defence after arriving in Morogoro as the defending champion.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the different stakeholders who have continued to support me and my talent. Without their support, I would not be where I am today," he said.

He also reserved special appreciation for his family, saying their continued support has been an important part of his golfing journey.

Wanyeche's Morogoro victory follows his triumph at the Southern Highlands Open, where he finished on 12-over-par 225 after rounds of 79, 73 and 73.

He won that title by seven strokes, underlining his strong run of form in recent weeks.