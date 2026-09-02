Tanzania: Yanga Extend Winning Run

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans continued their impressive start to the Mainland Premier League season with a convincing 2-0 victory over Fountain Gate at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha yesterday.

The win extended Yanga's winning streak to five matches and took their points tally to 15, keeping them firmly at the top of the table.

Simba remain close behind, having gone into their later clash against Geita Gold on 12 points from four matches. Yanga controlled the game for long spells, dominating possession and creating the better chances.

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Their sustained pressure also raised the intensity of the contest, with the match producing several fouls as both sides battled for control.

Yanga managed around three shots on target, while Fountain Gate failed to register a single effort on target.

But beyond the numbers, the match also drew attention from FVS, which was on hand to monitor key incidents and ensure that the game was played fairly.

In the first half, FVS captured an incident involving a Fountain Gate player, providing another talking point from an otherwise dominant performance by Yanga.

Chukwunonye Obasi was initially shown a straight red card, but the decision was overturned after the referee went to the video review to reassess the challenge on Young Africans defender Ibrahim Hamad.

After the review, the referee judged the foul to warrant only a yellow card, overturning the initial straight red.

Young Africans then broke the deadlock in style. Stephene Aziz Ki picked out Peter Shalulile with a perfectly weighted assist and the striker made no mistake, firing beyond Fountain Gate goalkeeper Rashid Abdullah to put Yanga in front before the break.

The second half burst into life, with Aziz Ki coming agonisingly close to doubling Yanga's lead.

Just five minutes after the restart, he unleashed a thunderous strike that beat the goalkeeper but rattled the woodwork.

Young Africans doubled their lead in the 76th minute when Juma Abushiri's pass found Selemani Mwalimu, whose first-time effort was brilliantly blocked by the goalkeeper Abdullah with his feet.

However, the rebound fell kindly to Mudathir Yahya, who made no mistake with his header to send the ball into the back of the net.