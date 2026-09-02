Tanzania: Why Smart Investors Look Beyond Share Prices

Dar es Salaam — IF a share price is rising rapidly, it is tempting to believe you have found a winning investment. Many new investors rush to buy, driven by excitement, headlines or social media discussions.

But here is the uncomfortable truth: A rising share price does not always mean a strong company.

At the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), as in any other market, long-term investment success is not built on price movements alone.

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It is built on understanding the real value of the business behind the share. For many first-time equity investors in Tanzania, one of the most common mistakes is focusing only on the market price.

While price tells you how much a share is trading for today, it does not tell you how financially healthy the company is, how well it is managed or whether it can grow sustainably.

Some companies may have attractive share prices, yet their financial performance, governance or future prospects may not justify their valuations.

This is why fundamental analysis is critical for anyone investing on the DSE. Fundamental analysis helps investors assess the underlying strength of a company. It focuses on financial performance, management quality and long-term sustainability.

Below are key fundamentals that Tanzanian investors should consider before investing in listed companies on the DSE. Earnings and profit growth A strong company consistently generates profits.

Investors should review trends in revenue, net profit and earnings per share as reported in audited financial statements. Some companies may maintain relatively stable share prices even when profits are declining.

Sustainable profit growth is therefore a stronger indicator of long-term value than short-term price movements.

Financial position and debt levels A healthy balance sheet is crucial. Investors should examine how much debt a company carries relative to its equity and cash flows.

Companies with excessive borrowing may struggle during periods of high interest rates or economic slowdowns.

In Tanzania's evolving economic environment, firms with strong liquidity and controlled debt are generally better positioned to withstand challenges and invest in growth.

Cash flow from operations Cash flow provides an important measure of a company's financial strength.

Some companies may report accounting profits while struggling to generate sufficient cash.

Positive and consistent operating cash flow means a company can pay suppliers, service debt, invest in expansion and potentially pay dividends without relying heavily on additional borrowing.

Corporate governance and management quality Corporate governance is especially important in emerging markets.

Investors on the DSE should pay attention to board composition, transparency in financial reporting and compliance with regulatory requirements set by the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) and the DSE.

Companies with strong governance structures and credible leadership are better positioned to protect shareholder interests and deliver sustainable performance.

Business model and industry position Understanding how a company generates its income is essential.

Is it operating in a growing sector such as banking, telecommunications, energy or manufacturing? Does it have a strong market position or a sustainable competitive advantage?

Companies aligned with Tanzania's development priorities, including infrastructure, financial inclusion and industrialisation, may have stronger long-term growth potential.

Valuation ratios in the DSE context Valuation ratios such as Priceto-Earnings (P/E), Price-to-Book (P/B) and Return on Equity (ROE) can help investors compare companies within the same sector.

A low share price does not automatically mean a company is undervalued. Investors should compare valuation ratios with industry peers and historical performance rather than relying on the share price alone.

Dividend history and sustainability Many investors on the DSE are attracted to dividend-paying stocks.

While dividends can provide income, they must be sustainable. Investors should examine whether dividend payments are supported by profits and operating cash flows.

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A company that finances dividends through increased borrowing is not necessarily creating sustainable shareholder value.

Price can be misleading, value endures Share prices in any market move in response to investor sentiment, liquidity and short-term news.

Fundamentals, however, provide a clearer picture of the underlying strength of a business.

Over time, market prices tend to reflect a company's actual financial performance. Investors who rely solely on price movements risk making emotional decisions, while those who focus on fundamentals are more likely to invest with clarity and discipline.

For new equity investors in Tanzania, the lesson is simple: resist the urge to chase fast-moving shares or follow market rumours.

Take time to read annual reports, understand financial statements and evaluate management quality.

When investment decisions are based on fundamentals, shortterm price fluctuations can become opportunities rather than threats.