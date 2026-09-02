Tanzania: Iringa Mayor Rallies Locals to Tap Tourism Wealth

Iringa — IRINGA residents have been urged to embrace tourism as a key economic opportunity capable of transforming livelihoods and accelerating development in the region.

Iringa Municipal Council Mayor, Mr Ibrahimu Ngwada, made the call during the send-off of 50 participants for a two-day tour organised by Iringa Safari Hub to promote domestic tourism.

The initiative aims to empower locals to become ambassadors for the country's tourist attractions by visiting sites such as Ruaha National Park, as well as historical and cultural landmarks within the municipality.

Mr Ngwada said tourism offers significant economic benefits, citing Arusha as an example of a region where communities earn livelihoods, build homes and meet other social needs through tourism-related activities.

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"Tourism is a business. Many people in other regions are living comfortably through tourism-related activities," he said.

He noted that the government is taking deliberate steps to promote tourism in the Southern Highlands Zone, with Iringa positioned as a key tourism hub.

The mayor said major investments are underway, including the construction of a tourism service centre in Kihesa Kilolo.

He emphasised that the growth of the tourism sector would create employment and business opportunities, particularly for young people.

"We expect tour guides, drivers of safari vehicles and investors in tourism businesses to come from among the youth in Iringa," he said.

Mr Ngwada added that increased participation by locals in tourism activities would send a strong signal to international visitors that the region is ready to welcome them.

"If we actively support tourism, it will encourage more foreign tourists to visit," he said.

During the tour, participants are expected to visit attractions including Kihesa Kilolo Dam, Gangilonga Rock and the Igereke rock paintings before proceeding to Ruaha National Park.

Iringa Safari Hub ViceChairman, Mr Emmanuel Mgavilwa, said the initiative forms part of long-term efforts to enable Tanzanians to identify, promote and benefit from attractions in their localities.

The Municipal Council has pledged continued support for the initiative, including deploying officers to work with the organisers.

For his part, the group's patron, Mr Nguvu Chengula, called on young people to actively engage in promoting tourism, saying their involvement is key to transforming the sector and boosting the regional economy.