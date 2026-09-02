Tanzania: Residents Told to Relocate As El Niño Looms

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR government has urged residents living in highrisk areas to voluntarily relocate to safer locations as part of early preparations for heavy rains associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Speaking after inspecting flood-prone areas, including Ziwa Maboga, Urban West Regional Commissioner Mohammed Ali Abdallah said the government, in collaboration with the Zanzibar Disaster Management Commission, had identified areas likely to be affected by the anticipated rains.

He said 75 shehias in the Urban West Region had been identified as vulnerable, with assessments already conducted to guide preparedness and response measures.

"The government has visited all 75 shehias identified as high-risk areas to assess the situation on the ground and put in place strategies to address the potential impacts," he said.

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Mr Mohammed said the measures followed weather forecasts indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall, stressing the importance of taking precautionary measures before the rains begin.

"We have successfully identified areas that could be affected by El Niño rains. Working with colleagues from the Disaster Management Commission, we have assessed these areas," he said.

He said the government had also assessed buildings in Stone Town and identified 105 structures in poor condition, including 27 considered highly dangerous and requiring urgent safety measures.

Authorities have started advising residents living in the affected buildings and other high-risk areas to temporarily relocate during the rainy period to minimise the risk of deaths and injuries.

Residents have been encouraged to move to safer places, including staying with relatives, friends or within their communities until the danger subsides.

Mr Mohammed warned that those who ignore safety instructions and remain in dangerous areas could face forced evacuation for their own protection.

He stressed that the measures were not intended to punish residents but to protect lives and prevent avoidable loss of property.

As part of broader preparations, the government has launched a public awareness campaign to ensure communities receive accurate information and take appropriate precautionary measures.

He urged the public to remain alert and follow guidance from relevant authorities to minimise the potential impact of the rains.

Residents were also advised to follow weather updates through the media, particularly information issued by meteorological authorities and the Zanzibar Disaster Management Commission.

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Mr Mohammed urged households to take early action, including clearing drainage systems and keeping their surroundings clean to reduce the risk of flooding.

Food vendors and traders were advised to store food safely and observe proper hygiene to prevent outbreaks of waterand food-borne diseases during the rainy season.

He said addressing the potential impacts of El Niño required close cooperation among residents, government institutions and other stakeholders.

The regional administration has given officials one week to conduct a detailed assessment of vulnerable buildings in Stone Town and recommend reinforcement, rehabilitation or evacuation where necessary.

Zanzibar Disaster Management Commission Executive Director Makame Khatibu Makame said past experience showed that El Niño rains could cause widespread disruption if adequate preparations were not made.

He said Stone Town remained among the areas of concern, with 105 houses in poor condition, including 27 considered to be at high risk.

Makame also identified low-lying areas, including Ziwa Maboga, Sebleni, Nyamanzi, Mto Mgeni and Mwera, as particularly vulnerable to flooding.

He urged residents to take the warnings seriously, monitor official updates and act early, including relocating from highrisk areas.