Tanzania: Govt Plans History, Union Lessons for Universities

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S history and the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar could soon be taught more widely at university level, as government moves to deepen patriotism and national identity among students beyond teacher training colleges.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir said this in the National Assembly while responding to a basic question from Najma Giga (Special Seats, CCM), who asked whether the teaching of the country's history could be extended to universities beyond teacher training colleges.

Ms Ameir said the Ministry was considering the proposal, and assured MP Giga that the advice would be taken into account in determining the best approach for colleges and universities.

She said the Education and Training Policy of 2014 and its curricula had been improved to ensure learners acquire the knowledge, skills, professionalism and values required for national development.

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Tanzania's history is already taught through the subject History of Tanzania and Ethics, from pre-primary education to Form Six, as well as in teacher training colleges, she said.

"The content of this subject is intended to build students' understanding of the history, culture, traditions, customs and national values, thereby developing Tanzanians with patriotism, responsibility and readiness to serve the nation," Ms Ameir said.

In a supplementary question, Ms Giga asked whether Tanzania's history could also address the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar and its importance to the country's future.

Responding, Ms Ameir said the teaching of the country's history already includes the Union, which she described as an important part of Tanzania's history.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice-President responsible for Union matters, is implementing a special programme known as the Union Caravan," she said.

The programme provides education on the Union across the country, targeting people in different sectors, including students in colleges and universities.

Ms Ameir said the programme would continue to give citizens knowledge about the meaning and importance of the Union, Tanzania's history and the country's direction.

She said patriotism, ethics, responsibility and national identity were also woven into other subjects at different levels of education, including Kiswahili, English and Science.

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"The approach is intended to ensure education contributes not only to academic knowledge but also to the development of responsible citizens who understand their country's history and national values," Ms Ameir said.