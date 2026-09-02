Namibia: Tributes Pour in for Mwanyangapo....Veteran Journalist, Cancer Advocate Remembered

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's (NBC) director general, Menesia Muinjo, and the corporation's board chairperson, Lazarus Jacobs, have paid tribute to the late Lamech Mwanyangapo, describing him as a dedicated professional.

Mwanyangapo has also been described as a compassionate colleague and a man who turned personal adversity into a mission to help others.

Mwanyangapo, who died on Saturday at age 61, was a veteran camera operator at NBC and a prominent cancer advocate.

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He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2023. He later became a vocal advocate for cancer awareness and support in Namibia through the Lamech Mwanyangapo Cancer Foundation.

In a statement, Jacobs said NBC had lost more than a long-serving employee, as Mwanyangapo was a colleague, friend and valued member of the NBC family.

He said Mwanyangapo would be remembered for his professionalism, humility, kindness and commitment to service, even while facing serious illness.

Jacobs highlighted Mwanyangapo's decision to use his own experience with cancer to advocate for greater awareness, early detection and improved access to cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Muinjo described the Mwanyangapo as someone who is dedicated and works hard, whether in the country or abroad.

She said Mwanyangapo believed in teamwork and never shied away from assisting his fellow colleagues.

Muinjo reflected on a colleague who never backed down from a challenge.

"Anytime if we said there was a task, he was always ready to go. And his temperament is that of a friendly person. You know, even despite the situation against all odds, whether it's the time we're working together in the country or abroad, he will always be cool and calm and up to the task. Knowing what brought us here, we really have to give it our best shot," she remembered.

She also talked about the late Mwanyangapo's contribution to the company's coffers.

"He was always saying, no, 'I can do the stories, but I can also go to potential businesspeople and make them understand why it's important for them to come on board'. And when you do stories, you meet all types of new sources, from the lowest to the highest, including businesspeople. So, he developed that influence," she said.

Muinjo also stated that although he will be missed, it is also important to celebrate the legacy he has left behind.

"He cared also for others outside the NBC. We only give our condolences to the Mwanyangapo family, the friends, and the NBC team. It's going to be very difficult, but that is the journey that is there. You can't prevent that one. But all that we need to do is we have to learn to accept things that we can't change. Tate Lamech, we can only say go well and be out there and continue to watch over us," said Muinjo.

His former colleague Kazembire Zemburuka also took to his social media pages to commiserate his passing.

Zemburuka said Mwanyangapo was the quintessential cameraman who understood that a camera could do more than capture images.

A camera, Zemburaka said, could expose injustice, tell stories that might otherwise remain hidden, and move a nation to act.

He went down memory lane.

"I remember receiving a tip from a friend, a social worker based in Opuwo, about a group of nomadic people who had trekked down from the mountains and settled in the regional capital. They were trying to eke out a living in an urban environment that offered them little hope or opportunity.

"They were the Ovatue, an indigenous community with roots spanning Namibia and Angola. Their circumstances reminded me of the children from Angola who could be seen on the streets of Windhoek, begging and struggling to survive in the urban jungle. Yet there was an important difference. The Ovatue were our own people, citizens of Namibia, and their plight was unfolding within our borders," Zemburuka remembered.

He continued: "Lamech and I packed our camera equipment and made our way to Kunene. What we encountered shocked us. The level of poverty was devastating. Families were living in conditions that were difficult to comprehend. And yet, when you looked into their faces, you saw people who looked like us. People with the same hopes, dignity and aspirations as anyone else."

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He added: "Lamech's camera lens captured that reality with extraordinary clarity. It did not sensationalise their suffering. It brought their humanity into focus. Through his lens, Namibia was forced to see what it had perhaps chosen not to see. When we screened the film on Open File, the country opened its eyes. The president [Hifikepunye Pohamba] was horrified that Namibian citizens could be living in such appalling conditions. The images created an urgency that words alone could not have achieved. And then something remarkable happened. Action followed the pictures.

"Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertine Amadhila was tasked with spearheading a reconstruction programme aimed at rehabilitating the Ovatue communities. She helped provide them with the means, skills and opportunities to rebuild their lives and achieve greater self-reliance," he said.