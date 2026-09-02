Namibia: A Legacy Built in the Dojo

Carl and Stefan van der Merwe view karate as far more than just a martial art. To them, it is a shared way of life that has shaped their characters, strengthened their relationship and allowed them to build a legacy together in Namibian karate.

Their journeys began decades apart but ultimately converged in the dojo.

Carl started karate in 1984 while studying part-time at the University of South Africa to become a Chartered Accountant and Auditor and completing his auditor traineeship. With little time left for athletics, a fellow trainee suggested karate as an activity that required less time.

He tried it and quickly fell in love with the art.

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His routine became a demanding balance of work, karate training and late-night studies.

More than four decades later, that initial decision has developed into a lifelong commitment.

For Stefan, karate entered his life in the 1990s, partly influenced by his father's involvement.

His childhood friend had started training, and Stefan wanted to join him.

Although he was initially too young to train seriously, his father allowed him to attend sessions at the dojo.

Today, Carl holds an 8th Dan, while Stefan is a 5th Dan.

Their combined achievements have placed them in a unique position in Namibian karate, making them the highest-graded father-and-son duo in the sport's history in the country.

Carl received his 8th Dan in Okinawa, Japan, in October 2025 after more than 42 years of practice, while Stefan was permitted to grade for his 5th Dan in November 2025 after more than 26 years in karate.

"When you do traditional karate, it is not a sport anymore but a way of life," Carl said.

That philosophy has helped sustain him through injuries and difficult periods.

In 2012, despite undergoing shoulder surgery and having his arm in a sling, he travelled to Okinawa for an international seminar and continued training with his weaker arm.

Health challenges in 2022 presented another test, forcing him to train with greater caution.

Through it all, the father and son have continued training and teaching together.

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Stefan has taught alongside Carl for more than 15 years, contributing to the development of other karate practitioners.

For Carl, watching his son develop into a skilled karateka has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the journey.

"It is an honour to train and sweat with him doing the art we love," he said.

Stefan credits his father as his greatest influence, describing him as his number one role model.

Their journey has taken them to Okinawa several times, as well as other African countries for sport karate.

Their shared experiences include Stefan earning his first black belt in 2006, watching Carl achieve his 7th Dan in Okinawa in 2016 and Stefan winning bronze at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in 2019.

While sports karate has evolved significantly, with changing rules and different competitive formats, the traditional Okinawan Goju-Ryu principles remain at the heart of their practice.

For the Van der Merwes, the ultimate legacy is not simply the grades they have achieved, but the knowledge and values they can pass on.

Looking ahead, both want to continue training for as long as their health allows. Carl hopes to see the Okinawan Goju-Ryu karate legacy continue long after he is gone, while Stefan hopes to one day pass the lessons he has learned to his daughter.