Namibia: Historic Kapps Hotel Set for Revival...Lüderitz Eyes Tourism Growth

For more than a century, the Kapps Hotel has been part of Lüderitz's story.

Since opening in 1907, the hotel has watched the harbour town evolve from the early diamond boom to a quiet coastal settlement, and today it is a town drawing fresh attention from the tourism and energy sectors. While much has changed around it, the building has remained one of Lüderitz's most recognisable landmarks. Now, after years of silence, the old hotel is preparing to welcome guests once again.

After being renamed Kapps a Kubata Loft Hotel, the property is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2027, following an extensive redevelopment that blends the building's historic character with modern facilities. The reopening will coincide with the 120th anniversary of the hotel's opening.

Rather than replacing the past, the developers have chosen to preserve it. The protected façade, front wall, archways, distinctive cone and the Kapps name remain intact. Above the original structure, two executive floors, built with glass and white brick, have been added, giving the building a contemporary look while respecting its heritage status.

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The redevelopment comes at a time when Lüderitz is experiencing renewed economic activity.

Growing interest in offshore oil and gas exploration, increased port activity and a steady rise in tourism have brought more business travellers and visitors to the southern coastal town. Demand for quality accommodation and conference facilities has also increased.

Against that backdrop, the reopening of one of the town's oldest hotels is expected to strengthen Lüderitz's hospitality sector and support its growing role as a destination for both tourism and business.

Ahead of the opening, Nokubiko Investment (Pty) Ltd, the group's hospitality and property company, has begun engaging with government leaders on the project. The company has already met Environment, Tourism and Forestry Minister Indileni Daniel and //Kharas governor Dawid Gertze. Further engagements are planned with other government ministries and agencies.

Daniel described the redevelopment as an investment that supports Namibia's tourism ambitions.

"This is a truly welcome investment. It responds directly to our tourism master plan by strengthening Namibia's luxury offering, preserving heritage, and expanding conference capacity in a region that urgently needs it," she said.

Beyond restoring a historic building, the investment is expected to contribute to Lüderitz's local economy.

Construction has already created jobs during the redevelopment phase, and the hotel is expected to generate permanent jobs once it opens. Employment opportunities are likely to range from hospitality and housekeeping to administration, maintenance, security and food services.

The project is also expected to benefit local businesses through the procurement of goods and services, while creating opportunities for transport operators, tour guides and small enterprises that serve visitors.

The developers also plan to source fresh produce from farmers in southern Namibia through off-take agreements, creating another market for local agricultural producers.

Investor Jorge de Morais said the company wanted its investments to leave a lasting impact on the communities where it operates.

"We want this project to be part of the community. Wherever we invest, we build with local people, local companies and local knowledge, because that is how you create real in-country value," he said.

De Morais said the group first looked at Namibia because of growing interest in the country's oil and gas sector. However, after spending time in the country, the investors saw broader opportunities.

"We were impressed by the quality of the national leadership and deeply interested in the strength of the tourism sector. Tourism in Namibia is of exceptionally high quality. The roads, the people, the safety for investments and for visitors all stand out," he said.

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He added that Namibia's financial system and stable investment environment gave the group confidence to expand its operations.

The hotel forms part of the group's wider investments in Namibia through KAESO Energy Services, which operates in Lüderitz, Walvis Bay and Okahandja, supporting the country's industrial and energy sectors.

The reopening of Kapps Hotel returns a familiar building. It adds to the town's accommodation capacity at a time when visitor numbers are expected to grow, strengthens its ability to host conferences and business events, and creates employment and business opportunities for residents.

More than 120 years after its first guests checked in, one of Lüderitz's oldest buildings is preparing to open its doors again.