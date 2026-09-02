Namibia: Livestock Breeding Guru Mudau in Nam...Aims to Share Tips, Skills

Ester Hakaala

South African livestock breeding specialist and founder of Mathuba Genetic Academy Emmanuel Mudau arrived in Namibia yesterday to spearhead a farmer empowerment initiative focused on enhancing knowledge in livestock genetics, breeding practices, animal health and commercial farming.

The visit, hosted by the Namibia Agricultural & Livestock Agency (Nala), will feature a series of training sessions and agricultural engagements in Windhoek, Helao Nafidi and Outapi.

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Nala CEO Shitaleni Shileka highlighted the significance of Mudau's visit.

He stressed its role in exposing Namibian farmers and youth to practical expertise that can elevate livestock productivity and foster agriculture as a sustainable business venture.

"Farmers cannot be empowered simply by giving them inputs. They must first be equipped with knowledge, systems and practical tools," Shileka stated.

The programme officially kicks off in Windhoek today, with subsequent activities scheduled for Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena region on 3 September and Outapi in the Omusati region on 4 September.

Since its establishment in 2025, Nala has trained approximately 160 individuals from various regions and towns, including Walvis Bay, Windhoek, Okongo, Oshikango, Omuthiya and Outapi, through its farmer-training initiatives.

Shileka pointed out that a major challenge facing new entrants to the agricultural sector is the lack of practical farming knowledge.

"We have observed many, including retirees, investing their savings into farming without sufficient understanding of animal selection, feeding, disease prevention, breeding, record-keeping and farm economics," explained Shileka.

He pointed out that the training aims not to discourage newcomers but to help them avoid costly mistakes that could undermine their ventures.

A key focus of the programme will be shifting from reactive livestock management to proactive and preventative practices, including biosecurity measures, nutrition, vaccination, breeding management, early disease detection and meticulous record-keeping.

Mudau has established a notable profile within South African farming circles, particularly in livestock breeding and genetic improvement across sectors, such as sheep, goats and poultry.

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Shileka noted that Mudau's work is especially relevant to Namibia, as some of his breeding programmes incorporate Damara sheep genetics, an indigenous breed well-adapted to Southern African conditions.

"Some of the breeding initiatives involving Damara genetics outside Namibia raise questions about how the country can better leverage its indigenous livestock resources for greater commercial benefit," he said.

Mudau's breeding projects also include Savannah goats, Bosvelder sheep and Herero-type chickens.

For instance, a four-month-old Savannah goat from Mudau's programme reportedly sold for R22 000, while some Herero chickens have fetched between approximately N$1 100 and N$4 800.

Shileka said the commercial success stories associated with these animals demonstrate the substantial potential for farmers to develop breeding enterprises rooted in high-quality genetics, effective management and accurate record-keeping.