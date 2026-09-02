Namibia Urged to Maximise Oil Windfall

Namibia's oil and gas industry has reached a point where attention must shift from exploration to ensuring that the country's petroleum resources create jobs, support local businesses and deliver lasting benefits for Namibians.

This was the message at the fourth Namibia Oil and Gas Conference, which concluded after three days of discussions under the theme "From Decision to Dividend: Making Namibia's Oil Work for Namibians."

According to a statement issued by Namibia Oil and Gas Content Manager Teneal /Goagoses, the conference brought together more than 1 500 delegates, 120 expert speakers and 70 local and international exhibitors.

The event brought together government leaders, energy companies, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and civil society to discuss the future of Namibia's emerging petroleum sector.

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The statement said discussions had moved beyond exploration and were now centred on practical steps to prepare the country for oil production.

"True success will not merely be measured by resource extraction, but by how effectively the industry drives job creation, empowers local enterprise, develops skills, and strengthens communities across the nation," the statement said.

Local content featured strongly throughout the conference, with delegates calling for greater participation of Namibian businesses across the oil and gas value chain.

Practical sessions brought together local entrepreneurs, international investors and industry leaders to explore business opportunities and partnerships ahead of future production.

The conference also emphasised preparing young Namibians for careers in the industry.

A dedicated Future Generations session brought together students, young professionals, educators and energy experts to discuss employment opportunities, innovation and entrepreneurship, with organisers saying that skills development must begin well before production starts.

Technical sessions focused on offshore exploration, deep-water developments, project financing, field development and infrastructure required to support the sector. Experts also shared lessons from other emerging petroleum-producing countries while discussing approaches suited to Namibia's development priorities.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an investor-friendly environment, supported by policy certainty, strong institutions and long-term planning, while industry leaders stressed that investing in local skills and businesses would strengthen future investment.

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The conference also provided a platform for networking, enabling businesses to establish partnerships and explore investment opportunities in the growing energy sector.

As the event ended, delegates agreed that first oil should not be seen as the final goal but as the beginning of broader economic development.

The statement said, "enthusiasm and a collective commitment: ensuring Namibia's petroleum wealth delivers tangible, transformative value for every Namibian."

Namibia has attracted global attention since significant offshore oil and gas discoveries were made in the Orange Basin in 2022. These discoveries have positioned the country among the world's most promising new petroleum frontiers and raised expectations that the industry could become a major contributor to economic growth, investment and employment. While commercial production has not yet begun, exploration and appraisal activities continue as government and industry prepare for the next phase of development.