East Africa: Tanzania Allocates 10bn for a Marine Vessel to Serve It and Its Indian Ocean Neighbours

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has allocated 10bn/- in the 2026/27 financial year to begin the process of constructing a new vessel that will operate between Tanzania and neighbouring countries across the Indian Ocean.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile made the statement in Parliament while responding to a question from Special Seats MP Agnes Hokororo, who wanted to know when the government would begin constructing a vessel to serve the coastal corridor and connect Tanzania with neighbouring countries.

Kihenzile said the government, through the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASHICO), had completed a market study along the Indian Ocean coast to determine the type and capacity of vessel required to transport cargo between Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

"During the 2026/27 financial year, the government has allocated 10bn/- to begin the process of constructing a new vessel that will operate between Tanzania and neighbouring countries across the Indian Ocean," the deputy minister said.

He added that TASHICO was currently undertaking procurement procedures to identify a contractor who would be responsible for constructing the vessel.