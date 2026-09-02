Tanzania: Morogoro Braces for Mkwawa Leaf Rally As It Gathers Storm

Morogoro — The fierce chase for the diadem between the defending champion, Ahmed Huwel and his top challenger, Manvir Birdi is the top order of the Mkwawa Leaf Rally heading to its flag off in Morogoro this weekend.

Bringing to Morogoro top drivers from Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Iringa, Tanga and Morogoro, Mkwawa Leaf Rally serves as the third round of this year's National Rally Championship(NRC) series, according to Mount Uluguru club's Chairman, Gwakia Mahigi.

Huwel from Iringa will represent the Mkwawa Rally team as the defending champion while Birdi will be powering his Skoda Fabia under the ASAS team banner.

Birdi, who recently won the second round of NRC in the event held in Kisarawe district, be be facing Huwel, one of the event's tittle favourites.

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Iringa's Ahmed Huwel, in his hyper-fast Toyota GR Yaris, is a force to reckon with in his renewed chase for the NRC title once again this time around.

Also among top contenders are Gurpal Sandhu from Arusha, Shehazad Munge, Tufail Amin and Walid Nahdi, who is currently leading in seeding points.

Organized by t Mount Uluguru Motorsports Club, this spectacular event, according to Mr Mahigi is expected to draw over 20 cars

Speaking to the Daily News, Mr Mahigi said the two-day event will be flagged off on Saturday, September 6, 2026, at the Mkwawa Tobacco processing plant before the ceremonial start will be staged.

On the same, cars will move to the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) plantation area in Mkundi, for a Super Special Stage.

All remaining stages will be held on Sunday, September 7, 2026 at Mkundi TFS, according to Mahigi.

"I urge residents of Morogoro and all Tanzanians to come out in large numbers to witness this thrilling event," he said.

He added that the rally presents a major economic opportunity for local residents and small businesses, as it will attract visitors from both within and outside Tanzania.

Mkwawa Group is the event's title sponsor, and the company continues to work closely with various institutions to promote motorsport in Tanzania.