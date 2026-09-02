Tanzania to Impose Stricter Measures On Unregistered Operators of Laboratories

1 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has proposed strengthening the regulation of private health laboratories by imposing stricter requirements on operators, including tougher penalties for individuals who operate laboratories without registration or after their registration has been suspended.

The proposals were presented in Parliament in Dodoma today, September 1, 2026, by Attorney General Hamza Johari while tabling the Miscellaneous Laws (Amendments) Bill, 2026.

Johari said the proposed amendments to the Private Health Laboratories Regulation Act, Cap. 136, are intended to ensure that penalties imposed on those who violate the law reflect the seriousness of the offences committed.

He said the Bill also proposes introducing a general penalty for offences for which no specific punishment is provided under the law. The measure is intended to strengthen enforcement and accountability among private laboratory operators.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the proposed amendments, a person authorised to operate a private health laboratory would also be required to oversee the laboratory's day-to-day operations.

According to Johari, the requirement is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the operation of laboratories and ensuring that diagnostic services are provided in accordance with established standards and legal requirements.

The government is further proposing to broaden the definition of private health laboratories to cover new types of laboratories and testing areas emerging as a result of advances in science and technology.

The amendments would also expand the scope of laboratories that can be recognised and registered by the Board, allowing for broader recognition of different types of private laboratories providing health services in the country.

In another proposed change, the Bill seeks to replace the term "technologist" with the broader term "practitioner."

Johari said the proposed amendments are intended to align the law governing private health laboratories with the Health Service Providers Act, while improving regulation, accountability and enforcement of requirements governing private health laboratories in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.