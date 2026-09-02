Tanzania to Impose Stricter Measures On Unregistered Operators of Laboratories

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has proposed strengthening the regulation of private health laboratories by imposing stricter requirements on operators, including tougher penalties for individuals who operate laboratories without registration or after their registration has been suspended.

The proposals were presented in Parliament in Dodoma today, September 1, 2026, by Attorney General Hamza Johari while tabling the Miscellaneous Laws (Amendments) Bill, 2026.

Johari said the proposed amendments to the Private Health Laboratories Regulation Act, Cap. 136, are intended to ensure that penalties imposed on those who violate the law reflect the seriousness of the offences committed.

He said the Bill also proposes introducing a general penalty for offences for which no specific punishment is provided under the law. The measure is intended to strengthen enforcement and accountability among private laboratory operators.

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Under the proposed amendments, a person authorised to operate a private health laboratory would also be required to oversee the laboratory's day-to-day operations.

According to Johari, the requirement is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the operation of laboratories and ensuring that diagnostic services are provided in accordance with established standards and legal requirements.

The government is further proposing to broaden the definition of private health laboratories to cover new types of laboratories and testing areas emerging as a result of advances in science and technology.

The amendments would also expand the scope of laboratories that can be recognised and registered by the Board, allowing for broader recognition of different types of private laboratories providing health services in the country.

In another proposed change, the Bill seeks to replace the term "technologist" with the broader term "practitioner."

Johari said the proposed amendments are intended to align the law governing private health laboratories with the Health Service Providers Act, while improving regulation, accountability and enforcement of requirements governing private health laboratories in the country.