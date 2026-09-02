Tanzania: Upgraded Arusha Airport Ready for 24-Operations in Its Bid to Boost Tourism

Arusha — ARUSHA Airport is expected to begin operating 24 hours a day within the next two weeks, a move aimed at increasing flight operations and passenger numbers while boosting tourism and business activities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), Engineer Peter Ulanga, said the introduction of night flights would expand the airline's services and provide greater convenience for tourists arriving in Arusha in the evening, allowing them to continue their journeys without having to wait until the following day.

He said ATCL currently transports more than 200 passengers a day from Arusha to various destinations, particularly Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar. The introduction of night flights is expected to increase that number to approximately 300 passengers per day.

"This is a tourism-oriented airport and we are located in an important tourism area. We receive many visitors travelling from Arusha to Zanzibar and from Arusha to Dar es Salaam. Having night flights will enable us to serve more passengers," Ulanga said.

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He explained that tourists visiting national parks often arrive in Arusha in the evening due to the schedules of their safari trips. According to him, the introduction of night flights will allow such tourists to continue their journeys instead of having to wait until the following day.

Ulanga said the 24-hour service would be particularly important when Tanzania co-hosts the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as Arusha is expected to receive and accommodate visitors from within and outside the country.

Earlier, ATCL pilots Zain Rafiq and Latifah Mrangira said improvements to the airport's lighting system were an important step towards enhancing the efficiency and safety of air transport, while also stimulating economic activities.

Rafiq said pilots had welcomed the improvements, noting that the upgraded infrastructure would enable aircraft to operate night flights safely.