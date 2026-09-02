Tanzania Proposes Amendments to 21 Laws Including Atomic Energy Act, Anti-Money Laundering Act

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has tabled the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2026 before Parliament, proposing amendments to a total of 21 laws.

Among the laws proposed for amendment are the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Chapter 423; the Atomic Energy Act, Chapter 188; and the Bank of Tanzania Act, Chapter 197.

Presenting the Bill in Parliament on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, Attorney General Hamza Johari said the proposed amendments are part of government efforts to create an enabling legal environment for the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

He said the amendments are necessary to ensure that the country's legal framework remains aligned with current economic, social and administrative requirements, while also supporting the implementation of national development plans.

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According to the Attorney General, other laws proposed for amendment include the Business Names Act, Chapter 213; the Civil Aviation Act, Chapter 80; the Companies Act, Chapter 212; the Criminal Procedure Act, Chapter 20; the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act, Chapter 95; and the Rural Development Planning Institute Act, Chapter 174.

Other proposed amendments cover the Institute of Accountancy Arusha Act, Chapter 240; the Interpretation of Laws Act, Chapter 1; the Judiciary Administration Act, Chapter 237; the Youth Council Act, Chapter 441; and the Patents Registration Act, Chapter 217.

The Bill also proposes amendments to the Prisons Act, Chapter 58; the Private Health Laboratories Management Act, Chapter 136; the Tanzania Library Services Act, Chapter 102; the Tanzania Tourist Board Act, Chapter 364; the Tourism Act, Chapter 65; the Trade and Service Marks Act, Chapter 326; and the Value Added Tax Act, Chapter 148.