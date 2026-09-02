Tanzania: AG Hails OCPD's Role in Legal Reforms

Dodoma — Attorney General (AG) Hamza Johari has commended the The Office of Chief Parliamentary Draftsman for its immense contribution to the preparation of the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2026, which was presented to the National Assembly in Dodoma today (September 1, 2026).

Apart from thanking the OCPD under the leadership of Chief Parliamentary Draftsman Onorius Njole, AG Johari also recognised staff in his office and lawmakers for playing their constitutional roles in enacting laws, including amending existing legislation to reflect the needs and direction of the country.

"I would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman, under the leadership of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman, Onorius Njole, for the cooperation and significant support they provided at various stages of handling this Bill, enabling me to effectively discharge this responsibility to the required standard," AG Johari said.

AG Johari said reviewing and amending laws was among the key steps being taken by the Government to create an enabling environment for the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

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He said the Vision aims, among other things, to build a strong, inclusive and competitive economy, supported by efficient institutions, a favourable environment for business and investment, transparency and accountability.

"To achieve this aspiration, it is important for the legal framework to continue being updated in line with economic, social, technological and global changes, while removing barriers to implementation and strengthening governance systems," he said.

He quoted former United States President Woodrow Wilson, who once said: "A thriving law is one that changes in accordance with changes in the life of society itself."

In this context, he said, the reforms proposed by the Government at different times continued to lay the legal foundation for achieving economic and institutional reforms, which are also envisaged under the National Development Vision 2050.